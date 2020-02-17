Just when it looked like the LSU women’s basketball team was building momentum toward the postseason, the Tigers crash landed on the road.
A 65-60 loss at Auburn isn’t going to wreck their postseason chances but it did put a black mark on their ledger when it comes to seeding. LSU (18-6, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) dropped into a tie for third place with Arkansas, Kentucky and Texas A&M with a loss to Auburn (9-14, 3-9).
LSU still projects as a solid tournament team. Charlie Crème’s bracketology last week had them as a No. 6 seed in the NCAA tournament. The five victories against ranked teams, including four against the top 15, look strong but there are also two bad losses, Auburn and a loss to Missouri (9-16, 3-9) earlier this season.
The Tigers also missed a chance to move into the national rankings for the first time since a one-week stay in early December at No. 25. The loss stopped a four-game winning streak and LSU received only six points in AP poll voting.
On Sunday, LSU fell into its old habit of falling behind early and being unable to catch up at the end. The Tigers trailed by 11 at halftime and by 15 in the fourth quarter but could not finish the comeback. LSU had 38 possessions but scored on only 12 of them for 22 points.
“In the first half, our defensive efforts to guard was not as on point as it has been,” coach Nikki Fargas said. “We allowed (Lauren) Hansen and (Robyn) Benton to get going on the 3-point line just by us breaking down. Now you’re playing catch up because you’re down 11.
“It was a very poor image to have the ball that many times in a half and only score 12 times. To me that was the difference in the game.”
It didn’t much better after halftime. LSU made only 5 of 18 shots in the third quarter (27.8%) and finished the game with 17 turnovers, most of those in the first half.
Forward Faustine Aifuwa matched her career high with 20 points on 10 of 18 shooting. But the rest of the team made only 11 of 41 shots. Khayla Pointer had 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, but shot only 4 of 14.
“We had opportunities and we just didn’t convert,” Fargas said. “Now we have to focus back in on the little details of the game. This team had been rebounding the ball extremely well, and we only had one offensive rebound in the first half. As poorly as we shot in the first half, we only had one offensive rebound and that’s not who we are.”
Next up
The road gets tougher when the Tigers travel to meet No. 1 ranked South Carolina (24-1, 11-0) on Thursday. South Carolina has won 17 consecutive games, its only loss to Indiana 71-57 on Nov. 28. LSU has lost eight consecutive games to South Carolina, the last victory, 58-48, on Jan. 12, 2012.
Milestone
Aifuwa, a 6-foot-5 junior, passed the 500-mark in career rebounds with 16 against Missouri last week and now has 530. That ties her with Sheila Johnson (1989-91) for No. 25 all time at LSU.
Ironwoman
Pointer leads the SEC in minutes played per game in conference with 36.3 in 12 games. She played 35:51 against Auburn after three consecutive 40-minute games. In all games, Pointer is fourth in the league with 33 per game in 24 games.