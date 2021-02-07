Early in the summer of 2019, LSU thought it secured a possible shortstop of the future in Christian Cairo, who arrived on campus in the midst of the MLB draft. He might have started his freshman year, but as Cairo considered classes, the Cleveland Indians took him in the fourth round.
With Cairo gone, LSU searched for more infielders. It found junior-college transfer Zack Mathis and a high school senior from Temecula, California, named Zach Arnold. Mathis left after one season, but Arnold might start at shortstop this spring.
“I want to play every day,” Arnold said, “but the main goal is going to Omaha and winning a national championship.”
College recruiting can start as early as middle school, but in Arnold’s case, he didn’t hear from LSU until after he graduated high school.
A 2019 All-State infielder for medium-sized California schools, he had signed with Oregon after batting .406 during his career. But Oregon parted ways with longtime coach George Horton in late May, about a week before the draft.
Arnold received a release from his national letter of intent. He needed a school, and LSU needed a shortstop. The Tigers talked to Arnold’s high school coach, then spoke to him. He took one visit, enjoyed the food and hospitality, and signed soon after.
“We realized we wanted to go somewhere where we committed to those coaches, and LSU ended up popping up when that happened,” Arnold said. “It was pretty much a no-brainer for me. I grew up watching them and all the greatness they've had. I came out on a visit, and I knew it was the place for me.”
Then three days after the start of fall practice, Arnold broke one of his ribs. He missed the rest of the fall. LSU expected Arnold to compete for playing time at shortstop, but the rib didn’t heal properly. So when LSU began preseason practice last year, Arnold underwent thoracic outlet surgery to remove one of his ribs.
“I feel bad for the kid,” coach Paul Mainieri said at the time. “I think he's got a lot of talent. He's going to have a chance to really help our program once he comes back."
Arnold wanted to keep the rib. The doctor said no.
“We were really bummed about that,” Arnold said. “I would have loved to have it.”
Arnold returned for LSU's final series before Southeastern Conference play. He appeared in two games and might have pushed his way into the starting lineup. But the season ended less than a week later because of the coronavirus pandemic, forcing Arnold to wait even longer for his chance.
Now, Arnold might start at shortstop when LSU opens the season Feb. 19 against Air Force. The Tigers hope a combination of four underclassmen — Arnold, sophomore Collier Cranford, freshman Jordan Thompson and freshman Will Safford — provide enough consistent defense along the left side of the infield to support LSU’s pitching staff. Mainieri hasn’t indicated who will start at which position.
“I am concerned about our left side of our infield to some degree,” Mainieri said. “We've got all freshmen over there. Now some of them are reclassified as freshmen, but they have a lot to prove”
During the brief 2020 season, Cranford took over at shortstop after supplanting junior Hal Hughes. Cranford started 11 games. He initially struggled as a hitter, but he raised his average to .286 by the last game and didn’t commit an error.
Mainieri doesn’t know what to expect from the players when games start. He has seen their strengths, and he has watched them play inconsistent defense during practice. He worries. He has experimented with outfielders at third base. And whoever starts, he will probably give every player a chance. He often tinkers with his lineups early in the season.
“I have one idea that I'm going to hold to myself that maybe is a card that I play later on down the line,” Mainieri said. “I don't really want to right now, because I'm hoping between these four guys — Zach Arnold, Cranford, Jordan Thompson and Will Safford — that we can handle the left side of the infield satisfactorily. They're going to get the opportunity to do it.”
However, Mainieri said if LSU struggles with errors, he’ll have to reevaluate the positions. He wants to put the best nine players on the field together, and he’ll move players around to get his favorite lineup. After signing late with LSU then waiting to heal, Arnold hopes to secure one of the spots.
“I think consistency is probably the main thing,” Arnold said. “I know all of us are talented enough to do it, and we all make the plays. We make great plays. I think consistency is going to be the main thing — just making the play every single time. That's the main thing we've been working on.”