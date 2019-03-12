WHO: Texas Southern at LSU
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 10 by Collegiate Baseball. Texas Southern is unranked.
LIKELY STARTERS: Texas Southern – TBA; LSU – TBA
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: This game serves as LSU's final tune up before Southeastern Conference play. The Tigers should win without much trouble, so how long will the starters play? If LSU jumps out to a big lead, likely not more than a couple innings, much like last week against Southern. LSU will want to come out of this game healthy.