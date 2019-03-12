callsu.031019 HS 461.JPG
Buy Now

LSU pitcher Eric Walker (10) sits in the dugout alongside LSU pitching coach Alan Dunn as Dunn calls a pitch against California, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. California defeated LSU 5-2 in seven innings.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: Texas Southern at LSU

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 10 by Collegiate Baseball. Texas Southern is unranked.

LIKELY STARTERS: Texas Southern – TBA; LSU – TBA

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: This game serves as LSU's final tune up before Southeastern Conference play. The Tigers should win without much trouble, so how long will the starters play? If LSU jumps out to a big lead, likely not more than a couple innings, much like last week against Southern. LSU will want to come out of this game healthy.

Follow Wilson Alexander on Twitter, @whalexander_.

View comments