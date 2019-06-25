The newest LSU football players met the highest-ranked public official in Louisiana state politics and a friend of Tigers football coach Ed Orgeron on a tour of the Governor's mansion on Tuesday.
Most of the incoming freshmen for the 2019 football team attended the occasion, held by Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has often appeared alongside Orgeron at events promoting Louisiana and LSU.
The visit came as a result of conversations between Edwards and Orgeron, said Christina Stephens, Edwards' deputy chief of staff, and it was an opportunity for the freshmen to learn some Louisiana history and tour the mansion.
A picture of the players was posted on LSU football's official Twitter account, and it included Edwards and his wife, Donna, Orgeron and his wife, Kelly, along with the LSU coaching staff.
Louisiana’s Team. One Team. One Heartbeat. #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/EvDYs7Re4M— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) June 26, 2019
"Miss Kelly and I would like to thank the Governor and Miss Donna for opening their home to our freshmen class and our coaching staff," Orgeron wrote on Twitter Tuesday evening. "What a tremendous night for The Tigers!"
The two Louisiana natives struck a friendship shortly after Orgeron was hired full-time after the 2016 season, when a mutual friend connected them at a duck-hunting camp in South Lafourche.
Orgeron has introduced Edwards at multiple functions, including at an April fundraiser for Edwards' re-election campaign.
When Orgeron received a two-year contract extension and a raise to $4 million in March, Edwards said on his monthly radio call-in show that LSU was getting the third-year head coach at "a bargain."
The LSU freshman class arrived for summer conditioning on the first week of June.
The Tigers open the 2019 season on Aug. 31 against Georgia Southern at Tiger Stadium.