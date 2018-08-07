LSU junior infielder Chris Reid will not return to the team for the 2019 season, the university confirmed Tuesday.

Reid played in 46 games (17 starts) in 2018, when he batted .267 with a double and 7 RBI.

The St. Michael High graduate hit two pinch-hit singles in the 2017 College World Series.

Reid was a bit of a fan favorite with the Tigers. Last season he challenged LSU coach Paul Mainieri to a footrace (but it never happened). The coach offered a back-handed compliment to Reid after he played a pivotal part in a series win vs. Hawaii.

“He can’t run from here to there in a day and doesn’t have any power, but he puts the bat on the ball as good as anybody we have on the team," Mainieri said at the time.

The Tigers start the 2019 season on Feb. 15, when they host Louisiana-Monroe.