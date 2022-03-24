Jake Norris claimed third place in the hammer throw on Thursday to get the LSU track and field team off to a good start in the Texas Relays in Austin, Texas.
Norris, the school record holder, had a best of 223 feet, 2 inches on his first throw, but couldn't improve in his final five attempts and slipped to third place in the final standings.
Norris was the second collegiate finisher behind USC's Trey Knight (228-2).
Meanwhile, LSU's Sean Burrell made his fourth career appearance on The Bowerman watch list Thursday. The Bowerman is awarded annually to the top collegiate track and field athlete.
The world U20 recordholder in the 400-meter hurdles, Burrell will compete for LSU this weekend in the 4×400 relay.