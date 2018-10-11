NO. 2 GEORGIA at NO. 13 LSU
2:30 p.m., CBS
Just think, then-No. 5 LSU was a field goal-winning drive away at Florida from remaining undefeated and setting up a juicy matchup with No. 2 Georgia. It didn't happen, but this one could still provide some drama if the Tigers don't give the Bulldogs the help they clearly don't need.
NO. 15 WISCONSIN at NO. 12 MICHIGAN
6:30 p.m., ABC
An old-fashioned Big Ten slugfest is in the cards with two of the FBS' stingiest defenses looking to flex their muscles at The Big House. Michigan ranks 11th in scoring defense at 15.8 points a game and Wisconsin is right behind it in 13th in allowing 16.4 per game. First team to 14 wins?
NO. 7 WASHINGTON at NO. 17 OREGON
2:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN2
The stakes would have been much higher in this clash of Pac-12 North teams had Oregon not melted down late in its battle with then-No. 7 Stanford back on Sept. 22. But still, the Ducks get another chance at showing they're nationally relevant again after some tough times.
NO. 19 COLORADO at USC
9:30 p.m., FS1
It's been a long time — 20 years to be exact — since Colorado started a season with five consecutive wins. The Buffs have done that, but face their biggest test in trying to take down a USC team that was 1-2 before rebounding with Pac-12 wins against Washington State and Arizona.
NO. 10 UCF at MEMPHIS
2:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN2
UCF cracked the AP top 10 after winning its 18th game in a row last week and the Knights will be looking to give the voters something else to think about if they can get past Memphis in what figures to be a high-scoring affair. UCF averages 48.6 points per game, Memphis 46.2.
Sheldon Mickles