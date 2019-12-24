LSU coach Ed Orgeron has been named the Walter Camp Coach of the Year, the school announced Tuesday.
The award has been given annually by the Walter Camp Football Foundation since 1967, and Orgeron is the third LSU coach to win the award, joining former coaches Jerry Stovall (1982) and Les Miles (2011).
Orgeron has guided LSU to its first appearance in the College Football Playoff and the Tigers have won their first conference title in eight seasons.
Orgeron has also been named Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year, ESPN's Coach of the Year and AP Coach of the Year.
The Larose native was also named one of six finalists for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award, and he's one of 10 finalists for the Bear Bryant Award.
Orgeron's Tigers completed a perfect regular season in which the team snapped an eight-game losing streak to Alabama, then LSU beat Georgia 37-10 to win the program's first SEC championship game since 2011.
LSU (13-0) will play Oklahoma on Dec. 28 in the Peach Bowl. The winner will advance to the national championship game Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Orgeron is 38-9 in his four-year career at LSU, with a 23-7 record in the SEC, and the Tigers are 9-1 in their last 10 games against top 10 opponents.