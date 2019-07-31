LSU punter Josh Growden has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed with The Advocate, which leaves the team with one listed punter on the roster.
The 6-foot-2, 199-pound senior had a role on special teams as the program's short-range punter, complimenting the long-range game of junior punter Zach Von Rosenberg. He also held field goals during the 2018 season for former placekicker Cole Tracy.
Growden, a native of Clare, South Australia, averaged 34.9 yards per punt on 16 punts in 2018, and he was named to Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team as a sophomore in 2016.
The specialists remaining on the LSU roster include placekickers Cade York and Connor Culp and kickoff specialist Avery Atkins, who practiced kicking field goals during spring practice.
Von Rosenberg, who was named to the Ray Guy Award watch list for 2019, averaged 45.7 yards per punt in 2018.
Growden was a member of a 2018 special teams unit that vastly improved from the season before. The Tigers jumped from No. 110 nationally with a 59.3 field goal percentage to No. 10 with an 87.9 field goal percentage; from No. 51 nationally with a 45.83 touchback percentage to No. 1 with an 89.87 touchback percentage; from No. 91 nationally with a 40.25 punting average to No. 26 with a 43.12 punting average.
Growden is the second LSU player to end the transfer portal this month, following former defensive back Kelvin Joseph, who announced he was transferring for good on July 17.
Joseph announced on Twitter that he visited Florida last weekend.
Players can enter the portal by notifying their athletic department, and the school's compliance department will enter the player's name into the database within two business days. Players still have the option to remove their names.
The transfer portal became an option in October, giving Division I athletes the ability to transfer to a different school and receive a scholarship without asking their original school for permission.
In the previous model, athletes had to receive permission from their school to transfer to other schools, which allowed schools to "block" their athletes from transferring to other programs within their conferences or that were on their schedules in future seasons.