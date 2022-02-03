In the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, former LSU All-American Lolo Jones experienced the devastating disappointment of hitting the second-to-last hurdle in the 100-meter final and failing to medal in an event where she was the heavy favorite.
This year with the Winter Olympics in Beijing, Jones’ won’t be around for a shot at redemption in her new event, bobsled.
Jones was one of the surprising names left off the 12-person U.S. Olympic bobsled/skeleton team last month. In a social media message, the 39-year old veteran of three Olympic games indicated this may have been her last chance.
“Appreciate you guys hanging with me as I focused on bobsled,” Jones wrote on Twitter on Jan. 26. “Not making the team won’t stop me from chasing my dreams.”
The Des Moines, Iowa, native also used the post to promote her new podcast, “Gold Medal Loser,” which had its debut Jan. 18. In the description on Spotify, it says “Lolo will speak with major celebrities across sports, entertainment, fashion and music about moments in their careers and lives that were obstacles and how they overcame them.”
A 2005 LSU graduate, the two-time world indoor champion and 11-time All-American also competed in hurdles in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London as well as the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, as a pusher on a two-woman team. Jones and Kaillie Humphries, a three-time Olympic medalist, won a world title last February, but Jones reportedly only managed to compete in one bobsled race this season.
Another former Louisiana collegian, Sylvia Hoffman, did make the U.S. team as a pusher. A native of Arlington, Texas, Hoffman attended LSU-Shreveport and was first recruited to the U.S. bobsled team in 2018.
The Olympic bobsled competition will be held Feb. 10-20 in Yanquing, China.