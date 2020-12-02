The LSU gymnastics team will hold its annual Gymnastics 101 exhibition meet Dec. 17 before a limited number of spectators in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Only members of the program’s booster club, The Tiger Spotters, will be allowed to attend. Fans may join the club and RSVP for the event through Dec. 15.

"This is going to be a really unique year, and it is imperative to do our best to maintain our routine and traditions that our fans and team are used to," LSU coach Jay Clark said. "This event is exceptionally important for our team. The ability to get into the arena and acclimate to that space and equipment cannot be overvalued. We know our fans really enjoy it as well, so we wanted to make sure there was an opportunity for them to see in person or online."

Those who cannot attend the event may watch live on WatchESPN.com or through SECNetwork+.

LSU has a quick turnaround for the start of its season, Jan. 8 against Arkansas in the PMAC. Like basketball, capacity for gymnastics is expected to be limited to 25% of normal.