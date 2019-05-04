One night after shutting out LSU, the top hitting team in the Southeastern Conference, Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts returned to finish them off Saturday.
Fouts shut down a Tigers comeback by retiring the final six hitters for her fifth save and clinching the SEC regular-season title for the Crimson Tide with a 4-3 victory at Tiger Park Saturday.
Alabama players dog-piled at home plate after Fouts struck out Aliyah Andrews to end the game. The Crimson Tide (49-6, 17-6 SEC) clinched the No. 1 seed in the SEC tournament and likely a top-8 seed for the NCAA tournament, which would make Alabama a super-regional host site.
LSU (40-14, 14-9) showed fight but could not overcome issuing seven walks, five by starter Maribeth Gorsuch, that helped stake the visitors to a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Gorsuch walked four in the inning, two with the bases loaded. Shelby Wickersham relieved Gorsuch and walked in another run before escaping the jam.
“The free passes have hurt us all year long,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “It hasn’t really improved. We’ve got to keep challenging the hitters and throwing our stuff through the zone, trusting our defense, which is very good.”
The two teams wrap up the series at 1 p.m. Sunday, with LSU needing a victory to stay in the hunt for a first-round bye in the SEC tournament that begins Wednesday. Torina said it’s also important for other reasons.
“Tomorrow matters,” she said. “It’s a big deal for a thousand reasons, No. 1 being our own personal pride.”
Alabama's Maddie Morgan hit a third-inning solo homer off Wickersham, who shut out Alabama the rest of the way, to make it 4-0 when LSU finally got its offense going.
A bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Amanda Doyle got LSU its first run in 11 innings and Savannah Stewart, who was moved from the No. 9 spot in the lineup to No. 2, singled home a run in the fifth. Shemaiah Sanchez then led off the sixth inning with her team-best 17th home run to make it a one-run ballgame.
LSU appeared to be on the way to evening the series, or at least the game. But Fouts, a freshman, relieved starter Sarah Cornell and cut off the momentum by getting two weak grounders and a popup. She snagged a line drive by Amber Serrett in the seventh for the only swing close to a hit for LSU.
“The plan was to get Sarah as close as possible with the lead and if it was an inning or two, Montana could do it and that would be it for the weekend,” said Alabama coach Patrick Murphy, a former assistant at UL. “It worked to perfection. The last thing I said to her was ‘Six up and six down; let’s not mess around,’ and she did that against some good batters.”
Gorsuch, who entered the game with 57 walks in 88 innings, allowed two hits and walk in the first inning but got out of trouble on a caught stealing and a fielder’s choice. In the second she allowed a leadoff double, a walk and a sacrifice bunt but walked the next three batters to force in two runs.
Wickersham entered and walked SEC home run leader Bailey Hemphill to force in another run but escaped further damage with a strikeout and a popup. Wickersham, a freshman from New Orleans, gave up three hits and struck out four in 5 2/3 innings.
“We were confident and fighting all the way,” Sanchez said. “It didn’t come out the way we wanted, but I was proud of my team the way we fought today.
“We have nothing to lose (Sunday). We come out with no pressure, play LSU softball and get something rolling before the postseason.”