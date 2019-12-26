BR.lsuarkansasmain.112419 HS 2195.JPG
Buy Now

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) runs through the end zone to score a touchdown in the second half of the Tigers' 56-20 win over the Razorbacks, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

ATLANTA — Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not appear during the media portion of practice on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

With two days until No. 1 LSU in the Peach Bowl plays No. 4 Oklahoma, Edwards-Helaire has not practiced this week.

LSU will hold one more practice, a walkthrough on Friday afternoon, before the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday morning Edwards-Helaire's status remained questionable for the game. He had not been cleared to practice by LSU's athletic trainers.

"It's going to be a game-time situation," Orgeron said. "Knowing Clyde, if he can play, he's going to try. We're really not sure yet. Do I want him to play? Yes. Do I expect him to try to play? Yes. How much he can play? I don't know."

Meanwhile, freshman offensive lineman Kardell Thomas returned to practice after missing it on Tuesday. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Nelson Jenkins III did not practice, and he wore a sling on his left arm during a media session Thursday morning. 

Roll call:

Players absent from the open portion of LSU's Peach Bowl football practice:

  • Todd Harris, S, junior
  • Donte Starks, LB, freshman
  • Nelson Jenkins III, DL, redshirt freshman
  • Thomas Perry, OL, freshman
  • Ray Parker, DE, freshman

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

View comments