College basketball season is just around the corner, and no one appears to be more excited for it than LSU basketball coach Will Wade.

Wade, who is heading into his third season as the Tigers' head coach, made that excitement known this week when his appearance on the "College Hoops Today with Jon Rothstein" podcast hit the internet, discussing his plans for LSU repeating the success of the 2018-2019 season that saw the Tigers win a regular season Southeastern Conference title and make their first trip back to the NCAA Tournament in four years.

But before Wade could touch on the upcoming season, Rothstein asked Wade to discuss another story that dominated headlines last season — his suspension from LSU due to alleged recruiting violations stemming from comments he made during a wiretapped conversation with convicted middleman Christian Dawkins.

Wade described his frustrations being away from the team during their run in the NCAA Tournament that ended in a Sweet 16 loss to Michigan State and also shared his thoughts on the potential for LSU receiving a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA over possible recruiting irregularities.

You can read question-and-answer excerpts from Wade's in the podcast below:

Jon Rothstein: You mentioned that you lost Wayde Sims to a tragic death last fall. And then you went through everything you had to endure last year with being suspended, being away from your team during the SEC Tournament, during the NCAA Tournament. For you, personally, what was last year like to experience from a roller coaster of emotions that really went for a number of months?

Will Wade: It was tough, but nobody cares about that. It was an exciting season for our team and for our players, which is the most important part. To help our players and serve our players and make sure we help them move forward both in basketball and in life. That's what we put all of our focus in. That's what I put my focus on as the head coach, and that's what my coaching staff focuses on. From that sense, last season was rewarding. We had three guys go to the NBA and reach their dreams, and then we were able to have a good core group come back for something that we can build off of this season.

JR: For you personally, what was it like watching the team that you put together playing and advancing in the NCAA Tournament and you, yourself, not being able to be with them in person and guide them?

WW: It was tough. I'm not a very good fan, I figured that out. I'm sitting there yelling at the TV ... I'm not a very good fan. It's frustrating when you're not there with your team. You feel like you let your guys down. It's something where you've been there with them and you always tell them you're going to be there for them — in basketball and in life after they leave us. But, the goal now is to get this team back to where we were and hopefully go a little bit further.

JR: Did you ever think during that stretch when you were away from your team and suspended that your coaching career was over?

WW: No. I believed with time it would work out. The problem is sometimes things take some time to work through, and at that point we just didn't have a lot of time. I was in constant dialogue with LSU. Because we were in that dialogue, I felt like eventually we'd be able to find a resolution and move forward. I'm just excited about working at LSU. I'm excited about moving forward at LSU. I love being here at LSU, and I love the program that we're building. I've got a great staff, I've got great administration. We've got great people, in terms of our players. They're great players, but they're great people as well. We're just excited about moving forward here.

JR: Final thing on last season, Will — are you anticipating any sanctions or anything else moving forward as it ties to what happened at the end of last season?

WW: No. I think the worst of it's in the past, but really my focus right now is on our team and running our program the right way like we've done and continue to work toward this season and have a great season and continue to build our program where we're going to keep stacking great seasons. We haven't been to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments in 15 years. Our goal is to get to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments and put ourselves in a position where we can advance and build on the momentum, certainly, that our team created last season.

You can listen to Wade's full podcast interview with Rothstein below.