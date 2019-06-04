As the second day of the MLB Draft commenced Tuesday, commit Christian Cairo arrived on LSU’s campus with his parents.

Cairo, an infielder who might have started as a freshman next year, had slid out of the first two rounds of the draft. His stock falling, Cairo and his family began the process of enrolling at LSU. They spoke with coach Paul Mainieri for more than an hour and toured the new weight room in the Marucci Performance Center.

Cairo’s mother cried, Mainieri said, as she prepared to send her son to college.

LSU sent Cairo, the 97th overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline, to its academic advisor. While Cairo considered summer classes, the Cleveland Indians called him. They wanted to take him 130th overall in the fourth round. The club offered almost a million dollars, Mainieri said, double slot value ($434,300) for the selection.

Cairo and his family told Mainieri he was going to sign with the Indians, left Baton Rouge and flew home. Just like that, LSU had lost one of its top recruits.

“Obviously,” Mainieri said, “that knocks you for a loop.”

Though Cairo spurned LSU, the Tigers received some good news Tuesday as they prepared to host Florida State this weekend in the NCAA super regional. Center fielder Zach Watson went with the first pick of the third round, and infield signee Cade Doughty announced his decision to attend LSU.

Doughty told Mainieri on Sunday before LSU’s regional game against Southern Miss he had raised his asking price to deter teams from drafting him. On Tuesday, he left to play in a collegiate summer league.

LSU spent the rest of the day waiting until practice. As the draft reached the seventh round, junior pitchers Zack Hess and Todd Peterson were taken within 11 picks of each other.

One year after turning down professional baseball to return to LSU, Hess fell until the Detroit Tigers selected him with the 202nd overall pick.

Hess' junior season, in which he opened as the Friday night starter and returned to the bullpen, brought him into the draft as the 95th overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Projections put Hess as early as the third round and as late as the sixth. His fastball and slider can send him to a major league bullpen, but inconsistency marked the past two seasons. The slot value of Hess’ selection was $227,700.

Not long after Hess came off the board, the Washington Nationals took Peterson at 213th overall, which had a slot value of $208,200. Peterson this season settled into a versatile role, closing games and pitching long relief. Peterson, whose fastball has touched 98 mph, was drafted for the first time.

The final day of the draft — rounds 11 through 40 — begins Wednesday morning. LSU has lost some of its top recruits, but it held onto Doughty and two-sport star Maurice Hampton.

The Tigers are still waiting for senior right fielder Antoine Duplantis to get drafted. Junior pitcher Matthew Beck might get selected. So could eligible sophomore catcher Saul Garza. Mainieri believed Garza wanted to return to LSU, but “if somebody were to blow him away with some kind of a signing bonus it might change his mind.”

There are a few top signees left on the board, too, including catcher Hayden Travinksi and right-handed pitcher Connor Phillips. The farther they drop, the more likely they come to LSU as signing bonuses decrease.

“It's not my favorite day of the year,” Mainieri said. “After tomorrow it will all be over. We can get ready for Florida State.”