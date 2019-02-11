Despite posting its lowest score of the season last Friday in a 197.150-196.025 loss at Kentucky, the LSU gymnastics team remained No. 5 in this week’s national rankings.
The Tigers season average slipped from 197.015 to 196.850.
Oklahoma remained No. 1 with an average of 197.813, followed by Florida (197.670), UCLA (197.575) and Utah (197.196). Denver (196.730), Georgia, Michigan, Alabama and Boise State round out the top 10.
LSU senior Sarah Finnegan dropped from No. 4 to No. 6 in the individual all-around rankings. Finnegan is ranked fifth individual on floor and beam, seventh on bars and tied for 15th on vault.
Sophomore Kennedi Edney is tied for 10th on bars.
The Tigers head to St. Charles, Missouri, on Friday for the four-team GymQuarters Invitational then are at home at 2 p.m. Sunday against Missouri.