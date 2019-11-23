LSU quarterback Joe Burrow became just the fourth quarterback in Southeastern Conference history to throw for 4,000 yards in a single season during the Tigers’ rout of Arkansas on Saturday night.

With the pass that put him over the 4,000-yard mark, Burrow and his LSU offensive mates made Southeastern Conference history.

On the play after Clyde Edwards-Helaire ripped off a 35-yard run to surpass 1,000 yards rushing for the season, Burrow fired a 50-yard scoring pass to Ja’Marr Chase to crack the 4,000-yard passing mark.

Combined with Chase and wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who both went over 1,000 yards in receiving last week at Ole Miss, LSU did something that no other SEC school had ever done: Have a 4,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season.

Previously, LSU was the only league school to have a 3,000-yard passer (Zach Mettenberger), a 1,000-yard rusher (Jeremy Hill) and two 1,000-yard receivers (Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry) in 2013.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire extends LSU streak of 1,000-yard rushers; see big names he joins Clyde Edwards-Helaire added his name to an elite list in the third quarter of LSU’s game with Arkansas on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

Burrow went into Saturday night’s game with a school-record 3,687 passing yards, a mark he set in the 58-37 blowout of Ole Miss.

He had 246 passing yards in the first half against Arkansas, which pushed his total to 3,933 yards at that point.

Then, Burrow joined a small group of SEC quarterbacks who have surpassed the 4,000-yard mark with his 50-yard TD pass to Chase with 7:48 to go in the third quarter — pushing Burrow’s total to 4,014 for the season.

The only other SEC players to reach 4,000 passing yards were Kentucky’s Tim Couch in 1998 (4,275), Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel in 2013 (4,114) and Ole Miss’ Chad Kelly in 2015 (4,042).

Burrow also had three touchdown passes after the throw to Chase, giving him 41 for the season, before turning the game over to Myles Brennan late in the third quarter.

The 41 touchdowns are good for a solo third in the league’s record books behind Missouri’s Drew Lock, who had 44 in 2017, and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, who tossed 43 in 2018.

SEC single-season passing leaders

4,275 Tim Couch, Kentucky, 1998

4,114 Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M, 2013

4,042 Chad Kelly, Ole Miss, 2015

4,014 Joe Burrow, LSU, 2019

SEC single-season TD passing leaders

44 Drew Lock, Missouri, 2017

43 Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, 2018

41 Joe Burrow, LSU, 2019

40 Andre Woodson, Kentucky, 2007

39 Danny Wuerfful, Florida, 1996

