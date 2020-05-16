Donte Starks, who was dismissed from LSU's football team earlier this week, posted a message on social media Saturday morning saying he was kicked off the team because of academics, not because of "guns, drugs, etc."
Starks had been indefinitely suspended since February after an arrest on counts of illegally possessing a concealed handgun and attempting to run from law enforcement in Marrero. LSU suspended Starks for an unspecified violation of team rules the next day.
In his post on social media Starks said of his arrest that he "accepted that and moved on."
"...mistakes happen, it's life," he wrote. "I got dismissed because of my academics. The schooling part is my weakness, and I'm okay with admitting that."
Starks, a former four-star recruit from John Ehret High School, missed preseason camp last summer while he completed a math course to become academically eligible. Starks joined the team before the season-opener. Orgeron said it came "down to the wire."
Starks ended up playing in three games last season, mostly on special teams. He did not record a tackle.
Starks may have competed for a starting role this season after LSU lost its inside linebackers from last year's national championship team.