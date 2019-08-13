It was a fun few weeks for a former LSU quarterback, but Danny Etling's offseason ended the same way it did a year before: waived by the New England Patriots.

The quarterback was cut Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN's Field Yates, in his second offseason with the Patriots, who made a surprise selection in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL draft.

The Patriots have waived QB/WR Danny Etling, per source. Etling begun working at WR this offseason to try to increase his roster chances. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 13, 2019

Etling, who started at quarterback for LSU in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, drew eyes earlier this offseason when he trotted out to practice in a white, non-QB jersey and ran drills at wide receiver. The sight led many to speculate the Patriots might use the 25-year-old Etling the same way they have used Julian Edelman, who shifted to wide receiver after playing quarterback at Kent State.

"It's an exciting thing, and I'm thankful that the coaches see enough talent and enough potential to let me try this out," Etling said in July. "We're going to keep working hard and continue to improve in all the different roles they're going to have me do."

Etling's role also drew natural comparisons to the Saints usage of quarterback Taysom Hill, who lines up at running back, receiver and special teams, returning punts on occasion.

“I know I’ve had a lot of fun with it. I look across the NFL and other guys that are asked to do similar things and, man, it’s a lot of fun to just be on the field competing,” Hill said in the aftermath of the Etling rumors.

Etling was cut earlier in his second offseason than he was in the first, thrust into a deeper roster battle behind superstar Tom Brady. He spent the 2018 season on the Patriots' practice squad. Longtime backup Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham, a rookie draft pick out of Auburn, remain on the roster.

The market for Etling's services is unclear. He did not get a snap in the Patriots' preseason opener.

"I love playing football, and whatever I can do to keep playing and continue to improve myself as a football player, I'm going to keep doing it," Etling said in July.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report

