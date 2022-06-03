HATTIESBURG, Miss. — So, Jay Johnson, any chance you’ll ever forget your first NCAA tournament game at LSU?
“Wow,” he said.
That’s about what I thought.
LSU baseball’s cup runneth over with great memories and fantastic wins in this tournament over the years.
This one may not rank as the best. (You may have heard of Warren Morris’ home run to win the 1996 College World Series.) But it’s one of the most amazing. And improbable.
The Tigers, down seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, staring at a losers-bracket meeting with Army squarely in the face, sent 13 men to the plate, pounded out 10 runs and won 14-11.
In one-half inning, LSU came back from the baseball abyss. From potential embarrassment to the sublime. From despair to delirium. From “What do we do now?” to “Impossible is nothing.”
“I’m still in shock over what happened,” said LSU All-American Dylan Crews, whose two RBI double to left-center gave the Tigers the lead after they seemed down and completely out.
Despite the ridiculously long odds, if you’ve watched LSU baseball over the years, there have been times when something like this seemed inevitable. Like in extra innings against Stanford in the final of the 2000 College World Series. It wasn’t a question of whether someone — in that case, Brad Cresse — would be the hero, but who.
Cresse passed an invisible torch to Crews in this instance, in an at-bat when LSU had one of its very best up and it seemed like the tsunami was going to engulf the Owls.
“I’ve never been so confident in my life that a player was going to get a big hit as when Dylan came to the plate,” Johnson said.
“That’s what makes LSU legends,” Crews said. It may be a bit of a boast, but not when you drive in two in a moment like that. “I felt very confident going to the plate. Then I kind of blacked out a little after I hit it.”
Speaking of blackouts, this game was blacked out for most LSU fans who weren’t ESPN+ subscribers. It was like theater of the mind, and radio, just like back in 1989 when LSU beat No. 1 Texas A&M on Pat Garrity’s big extra-inning blow.
That win put LSU in the College World Series. These Tigers have a long, long way to go to get to that point, starting with a winners-bracket game against the host Eagles at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Their pitching is a huge question mark. But after this, who can say what this LSU team can or can’t accomplish?