NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In its past three games, LSU has done just enough to make us believe it was going to pull out a miraculous win.
The script has become all-too-familiar: The Tigers fall behind by double digits, then claw back and make it a game, only to come up short in the end.
In each of those setbacks to TCU, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt, Will Wade’s struggling offense has produced a second-half scoring run that would ordinarily devastate the opponent — perhaps even break its will completely.
But by the time the Tigers have figured things out, they’ve dug a Grand Canyon-sized hole that not even the most skilled teams could crawl out of and somehow survive.
Saturday’s 75-66 loss to Vanderbilt in Memorial Gymnasium was strikingly similar to the other two losses LSU had in an eight-day stretch.
• Sixteen unanswered points got the Tigers, who trailed by 21 points midway through the second half, within five of the Commodores with 4:47 to play.
• A 16-4 run against Ole Miss helped LSU, which fell behind by 24 points in the first half, trim the deficit to just two with 1:25 to go in the game.
• Down 16 points early in the second half at TCU last Saturday, a 20-5 run left LSU a single point down with 9:33 remaining before the Horned Frogs held on.
Add it all up and LSU outscored those three opponents 52-9 in just 18 minutes, 43 seconds of clock time in the second half.
It's the same kind of scoring barrage that’s happening to the Tigers in the first half.
It’s something Wade has no answers for now, but has to get under control before a once-promising season gets away completely, although LSU was still 16th in the NET rankings as of Sunday morning.
Wade did, however, offer a few hints in his postgame news conference.
“We didn’t get an offensive rebound in the first half, and that’s an effort issue,” he said after Vanderbilt pounded the glass for a 22-10 rebounding edge in the first 20 minutes.
LSU did bounce back in the second half and wound up with a 31-31 draw on the backboards.
Also concerning to Wade was the Tigers giving up a season-high 13 baskets from beyond the 3-point arc, six of them to Rodney Chatman and five to Myles Stutes.
Wade pointed out that the scouting report noted Stutes was shooting 41% from deep this season and Chatman, a fifth-year senior who played last season at Dayton, was a 35% career shooter from long range.
Yet, he said LSU’s defense left them and Baton Rouge native Jordan Wright, who knocked down a pair of 3s, wide open far too often.
Wade was quick to point out that not all of his team’s current issues can be attributed to myriad injuries — particularly Xavier Pinson’s sprained knee.
“Health-related, attention to detail … there’s different issues on different things,” Wade said. “Some of it’s health, but we can’t blame it all on that. Everybody’s got some issues.
“We don’t follow the details on the scouting report,” he said. “We give up 11 3s to two of their best shooters. That’s a detail issue.”
And just one more thing that has to be figured out soon.