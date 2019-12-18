Antoine Sampah, a 4-star inside linebacker prospect, signed with LSU football Wednesday during Early Signing Day.
The 6 foot, 2.5 inch, 220-pound prospect from Woodbridge High School in Woodbridge, Virginia, committed to the Tigers on April 29 and took his official visit to Baton Rouge on Friday.
He picked LSU over Alabama, Clemson and others.
247Sports ranks Sampah as the second best player out of Virginia, the fourth best inside linebacker prospect nationally and the 64th best player in the 2020 class.
