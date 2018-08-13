LSU preseason All-American cornerback Greedy Williams returned to practice Monday afternoon, but the 6-3, 184-pound sophomore was wearing a gold non-contact jersey after missing two practices and Saturday's scrimmage.
Williams, who was named First Team All-SEC as a freshman last year, did not appear limited as he ran through non-contact drills with the other corners.
Sophomore corner Mannie Netherly and sophomore linebacker Patrick Queen returned to practice also wearing gold jerseys.
Here are other notes from Monday's session of open practice:
- Junior walk-on linebacker Kody Hall switched his playing number from No. 55 to No. 44 and was rotating with the inside linebackers. Ed Orgeron said the Blinn (Texas) Community College transfer "stepped up" during Saturday's scrimmage. Hall adds depth to the inside linebacker group after Tyler Taylor was suspended last Wednesday for his arrest after reportedly serving as the getaway driver in the burglary of a Georgia pawn shop.
- Missing from the open portion of practice were sophomore running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, sophomore wide receiver Racey McMath, senior tight end Jacory Washington and sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss. On defense, junior defensive end Rashard Lawrence was missing, along with freshman Micah Baskerville, who was still missing with a foot inury. Sophomore safety Eric Monroe was also not there during the open portion of practice.
- LSU's quarterback rotation: junior Justin McMillan, sophomore Myles Brennan, freshman Lowell Narcisse then Ohio State grad transfer Joe Burrow.
- Junior wide receiver Stephen Sullivan (6-7, 232 pounds) was practicing with tight ends. Orgeron has said there's a "void" at tight end and that Sullivan would be played there to "see if it works."