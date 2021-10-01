Rohan Davey remembers the last time LSU lost to Auburn at home. He was a redshirt sophomore quarterback that day in 1999, and nothing went well in a 41-7 loss, one of the most lopsided games in the history of the rivalry. Auburn’s players and coaches then posed on the field smoking cigars.

“We didn't put our best foot forward and got embarrassed,” Davey said. “It stunk extra because of the cigars and the comments after, but we were in no position to really say a damn thing after that based on how we played.”

The loss started an eight-game losing streak, which culminated in the firing of coach Gerry DiNardo. The season was forgettable for a number of reasons, but one stood out years later: LSU rushed for 82.5 yards per game, the only time since at least 1938 the team has averaged less than 100 yards rushing over the course of a season.

Davey explained the lack of production — LSU rushed for 26 yards on 21 carries against Auburn that year — stemmed from a combination of factors. The offensive line struggled. Injuries affected continuity. Players needed to execute better. Coaches didn’t fully understand what the offense could do. Nothing meshed.

“It wasn't just the running game, so to speak,” Davey said. “It was us as an offense trying to figure it out.”

More than two decades later, Davey sees some of the same issues this season. LSU, a program once built on running the ball, is averaging 80 yards rushing per game before it hosts No. 22 Auburn at 8 p.m. Saturday inside Tiger Stadium, a prime-time matchup that provides the toughest test yet for an offense trying to establish the run.

Since 1999, the team that rushed for more yards has won 16 times in the series. Neither team has won without eclipsing the 100-yard threshold. Even when LSU changed its offensive philosophy in 2019, Clyde Edwards-Helaire sealed a win by rushing for 120 yards in the second half.

LSU hasn’t lost to Auburn inside Tiger Stadium since 1999, a 10-game winning streak it will try to stretch in a game expected to draw the largest crowd since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

But LSU hasn’t struggled to run the ball this much since the 1999 season. It's averaging 2.9 yards per carry, and it has faced three non-conference teams. The most difficult portion of the Southeastern Conference schedule hasn’t started.

“We need our five big guys to bully up on Auburn's five big guys,” said former LSU offensive guard Will Blackwell, a 2011 first-team All-American. “History has shown us that whoever's able to run the ball has typically got an advantage in this game.”

LSU understands it needs to spark the rushing attack after gaining just 320 yards rushing, which equals 21% of its offensive production. Six Southeastern Conference players — including Auburn running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter — have more yards rushing than LSU’s team.

While LSU ranks 122nd in the country in rushing yards, Auburn (3-1, 0-0 SEC) averages 257 yards rushing per game.

Asked this week if LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) can have the season it wants without effectively running the ball, coach Ed Orgeron said, “I don’t think so. Not at all.”

“We need to find a way to run the football,” Orgeron said. “We have some great backs. We need to find something in the run game that can give us some relief so we’re not always throwing the football.”

Similar to 1999, the issues may stem from a variety of factors. Running the football starts with the offensive line, and LSU changed offensive line coaches this summer, firing James Cregg for cause over a recruiting violation two months before preseason practice. (Cregg has sued the school for breach of contract.) It replaced him with Brad Davis. While Davis is an accomplished coach, the linemen had to adjust to his style.

“We are starting to mesh with his style of coaching and him as a coach,” senior left guard Ed Ingram said. “I feel like we're all starting to build our chemistry together. We're starting to have each other's back, which is pretty good.”

Davis took over a group without much established depth, and as he coached his first practices, injuries prevented the offensive line from building cohesion. At one point, Orgeron had to consider altering practices to ensure no one else got hurt. The starting five didn’t practice together until the week before the first game.

Even then, LSU rotated senior Chasen Hines and redshirt sophomore Anthony Bradford at right guard against UCLA, and left tackle Cameron Wire went down with an injury in the first half. He hasn’t played since, and a different player has started at left tackle in each of the past three games.

“The younger guys that have been in there have been making mental errors, just regular stuff that freshmen would make,” Ingram said of the position. “Bringing him (Wire) back would bring a little more knowledge of the game, which will make it easier for us.”

LSU also realized it had to use different running plays after the season opener, when the Tigers mostly utilized inside zone because of UCLA's pressure. They have added more sweeps, counters and pre-snap motions.

Their most successful runs last weekend against Mississippi State came when the guard and tight end pulled across the formation. Junior running back Tyrion Davis-Price had gains of 18 and 11 yards. Still, LSU rushed for 63 yards on 27 carries in the SEC opener as the offensive line struggled to create holes.

“We're disappointed in it,” Orgeron said. “I think we have some outstanding backs. We just don't have any room to run. We have some guys that are getting knocked back. There's some times we have holes, some time we don't have holes. We just need to be more consistent.

“We need to choose the runs that we can run well. I think our counters — this was the first time we ran our gap plays. We had some success in our gap plays. We had some big plays. We have to stay with that. We have to do the things we know to do well, and do them better.”

As he watched the last four games, Blackwell felt discouraged. He takes a lot of pride in LSU’s offensive line, and he saw defenders running through open spaces, linemen looking at one another and fundamental issues he believed should have been corrected by now — such as pad level and missed assignments.

Blackwell worries about what will happen when LSU faces its toughest opponents after the Tigers struggled to run against teams such as McNeese State and Central Michigan.

“I just want to see guys coming off the ball and driving other people back,” Blackwell said. “We're losing the line of scrimmage. We're giving up penetration.”

There are reasons for hope. Wire is expected to return this week. Versatile backup Charles Turner also could play after a two-game absence. The first-year offensive staff should improve with experience. The coaches have emphasized pad level and aggressiveness this week, trying to help the players knock defenders off the line of scrimmage. The players expressed confidence.

“It feels like we're really close to breaking it open and getting the run game going,” senior center Liam Shanahan said.

If history provides any indication, they’ll have to in order to beat Auburn, a team that leads the country in tackles for loss with 43 — one more than LSU — and allows an average of 99.25 yards rushing per game.

After LSU’s final practice this week, Orgeron was asked whether he had seen anything that gave him confidence LSU would have more success running the ball. He mentioned new techniques used up front and more aggression in LSU’s blocking schemes. He said the coaches will call plays that tailor to the running backs’ strengths.

He knows the importance of a balanced offense, but he admitted he won’t know if the tweaks worked until kickoff.

“I'll have to answer that Saturday night at about midnight,” Orgeron said. “You never can tell until you get tested on the field.”