Like most football coaches, Will Wade invoked the 24-hour rule after his team snapped a three-game losing with a nice win over Texas A&M on Tuesday night.
LSU committed a season-high 22 turnovers and watched Texas A&M pick off 22 offensive rebounds, another high-water mark this season, two garish numbers that would normally set Wade off.
But there was no explosion, especially over the poor defensive rebounding performance, following a 76-68 win over Texas A&M.
“We hadn’t won one in a while, so we weren’t going to get upset over winning,” Wade said Friday. “We weren’t going to get upset over winning. … We had a good (plane) ride back and I was excited, but we’ve got to get that corrected.”
As a result, the 24-hour rule was cut in half. Wade and his assistant were back at work Wednesday morning seeking answers to a problem that has only worsened since Southeastern Conference play began.
Seeing an improvement in Saturday’s 7 p.m. matchup with Mississippi State in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center would be a good place to start, Wade said.
He pointed out that LSU (17-7, 5-6 SEC) was 62nd out of 358 Division I teams in defensive rebounding percentage going into its league schedule, but has since dipped to 218th.
“That is a plummet,” Wade said. “So, we’ve got to get better with our defensive rebounding. We’ve been pretty poor. … We’ve been consistently poor most of the year.”
Their own offensive rebounding has fallen off as well, but keeping their opponents off the glass is a bigger concern at this point — especially against Mississippi State (14-9, 5-5).
LSU is allowing opponents to record an offensive rebound on 27.3% of their missed shots, but that number jumps to 34.0% in its past three games.
Then, Texas A&M tracked down a whopping 41.3% of its missed shots Tuesday night.
That could be a bigger problem against State, which has two of the league’s top rebounders in 6-foot-11, 245-pound forward Tolu Smith and 6-9, 230-pound forward Garrison Brooks.
Smith, who had a monster game against LSU last season with 24 points and 11 rebounds in the Tigers’ 94-80 win in Starkville, is averaging 12.4 points and 6.2 rebounds even though he’s played in just 10 games because of injuries.
Smith suffered a partially-dislocated left kneecap against Ole Miss on Jan. 22, but returned last to the lineup last Saturday.
Brooks, a North Carolina transfer, gets 11.5 points and 6.7 rebounds a game, while guard Iverson Molinar is the top scorer and playmaker in averaging 18.1 points, which is third in the SEC, and 4.0 assists.
“I know those guys inside just do a great job playing physical,” Wade said. “They're always around the rim, which allows them to offensive rebound.
"If we don't defensive rebound any better, it’s going to be a very, very long night. We need to play well and certainly defensive rebound, and not turn the ball over as much.”
Giving the ball away has been another frequent topic this season for Wade.
The 22 turnovers against A&M pushed LSU’s average to 15.0 a game overall, which is 320th nationally, and 16.9 in SEC contests.
“We have to quit turning the ball over so we can get more opportunities at the rim,” Wade said. “We have had 186 turnovers in SEC play, which is just astounding that we’ve won any games with that many turnovers.”