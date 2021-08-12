LSU senior defensive lineman Glen Logan re-injured his foot this week and will miss an unspecified amount of time as he heals, coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday night.
Logan, one of the anchors of LSU's defensive line, suffered "a little break in his foot," Orgeron said. Logan had worn a gold, non-contact jersey during preseason practice. He wasn't present Tuesday, the last time LSU held a viewing period.
"It's going to take a little while to heal," Orgeron said. "We'll get him sometime this season."
With an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic, Logan returned for his sixth season this year. He has been an integral part of the defensive line since 2018.
Logan first played defensive end when LSU used a 3-4 scheme. He has since moved to defensive tackle in the Tigers' 4-3 look.
Over the last three years, Logan played in 33 games. He has 100 career tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and six sacks, making him one of the most experienced players on the team.
Until Logan returns, LSU will lean on its depth along the interior of the defensive line, which remains one of the team's deepest positions.
The Tigers have senior Neil Farrell Jr., redshirt sophomore Joseph Evans, sophomore Jaquelin Roy, redshirt freshman Jacobian Guillory, freshman Maason Smith and freshman Bryce Langston all in the mix for playing time.