Michael Divinity will start in LSU’s dime package during the College Football Playoff National Championship, which is the first game the senior linebacker has been eligible for since late October.
Divinity, one of the team’s best pass rushers, has not played since LSU beat Auburn on Oct. 26.
Divinity left the team on Nov. 4 to “focus on a personal matter” and returned to practice on Nov. 18. LSU cleared Divinity to play in games Tuesday morning.
Part of Divinity’s absence centered on eligibility, and although Orgeron has not disclosed the full details of Divinity's circumstance, Orgeron has said the senior would not play unless LSU reached the national championship game.
Now, he will start.
“I got to give Mike credit,” Orgeron said on Thursday afternoon. “He went through some tough times. He went through adversity like we all have. But he stuck at it, and now he gets to play in the national championship in his hometown.”
Divinity has missed nine games this season. He led the team in sacks (three) before his two-week departure.
“What a tremendous boost for our football team, especially on our pass rush,” Orgeron said. “He came in today and did a phenomenal job. We're going to play him as much as we can.”
Divinity attended games and practiced once he returned to the team. While LSU played, he provided vocal leadership from the sideline, encouraging teammates as they ran off the field.
Orgeron said Divinity could have left the team and trained for the NFL draft, but the senior wanted to stay through the end of the season. He believed, Orgeron said, LSU would play for a national championship.
“I trust Mike,” Orgeron said. “He paid a big price by sitting out, coming back. … “He's been practicing. He's been doing everything else. So, he's not going to be punished. He did what he's supposed to do.”