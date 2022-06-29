LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon has been busy putting together a staff and roster for the past three months, but he now knows his Southeastern Conference foes for the upcoming season.
The league announced Wednesday the 18 opponents for each school. Exact dates, times and television information will be released later this summer.
LSU actually knew the site of six league games prior to the announcement as its permanent home-and-away matchups are with Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M.
In addition to those three, the Tigers will play a home-and-away with Florida and Missouri this season.
They will also take on Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with other road games against Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Missouri.