The weekly conference awards keep coming for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
The senior quarterback was named SEC offensive player of the week on Monday, following LSU's 45-38 win at Texas, where Burrow set career-highs in completions and passing yards.
Burrow, who finished the game 31-of-39 passing for 471 yards, four touchdowns and an interception, has won the SEC weekly award twice this season. He shared the award with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 1.
Burrow is now tied first nationally in passing touchdowns (9), ranked second in passer rating (219.11) and fifth in passing yards (749).
True freshman placekicker Cade York was named the SEC's special team player of the week for his performance against Texas. The 6-foot-2, 189-pound Texas native made field goals of 36, 33 and 40 yards against the Longhorns, and he has made all five of his field goal attempts of the season plus his 11 extra point attempts.
York ranks fifth nationally with five field goals made in 2019, and his 100 percent accuracy is tied for first.
York became the first true freshman in school history to make a field goal in a season opener against Georgia Southern in Week 1.
LSU will next host Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.