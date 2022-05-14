A Jacob Berry-less offense that bore little fruit was just one of the LSU baseball team’s problems on a long and frustrating Saturday against Ole Miss.
The Tigers also struggled in the field again at times and on the mound. The result was a 5-3 loss in a weather-interrupted game that began Friday night and an 11-1 blowout loss to the Rebels in Saturday’s scheduled contest at Alex Box Stadium.
“Baseball,” LSU left fielder Gavin Dugas said grimly, “is a humbling game.”
LSU, which came into the series in the top four in the Southeastern Conference and in a strong position to be a top 16 NCAA tournament seed and regional host, dropped to 33-17 and 14-12 in SEC play with the double-fisted defeats. Ole Miss, which was on the outside looking in of most NCAA tournament projections entering the weekend, improved to 30-19 and 12-14.
Not only did the Rebels put themselves back in contention for an NCAA bid, but they also put themselves in position to do something no Ole Miss team has ever done. Already having won just their second series at LSU since 1982 (the other was in 2019), the Rebels have a chance to sweep a three-game series in Baton Rouge for the first time in this ancient rivalry that began back in 1906.
The series finale is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at The Box and will be streamed on SEC Network+.
The number of contests LSU has been without Berry, their All-American-caliber third baseman, has now stretched to five in a row. Berry, who is batting an SEC-best .395 in conference games, fractured a finger in pregame warmups May 6 at Alabama. He played that day but hasn’t since, although LSU coach Jay Johnson said entering the weekend there was a chance he could at least pinch hit.
Even if Berry had played at full strength it wouldn’t have made a difference in the second game, Johnson said.
“He’s a great player and he impacts the team when he isn’t there,” Johnson said. “But I don’t remember too many games when he had 10 RBIs. We wouldn’t have won with him in the lineup today.”
LSU had its chances to win the first game, but the Tigers ran into an incredible effort from Ole Miss starting pitcher Dylan DeLucia.
The Rebels led 4-2 when the series opener was suspended in the bottom of the third Friday night. When it resumed at 11 a.m. Saturday, DeLucia (5-0) was still in there throwing.
He retired 15 of the first 16 LSU batters he faced before finally leaving in the eighth after giving up a solo home run to Jordan Thompson, his fifth, and a single to Tyler McManus. Brandon Johnson came on and proved just as effective, retiring all six Tigers he faced with four strikeouts to get his eighth save.
Ma'Khail Hilliard (5-1) — who started Friday for LSU and gave up four runs — lost for the first time since the 2019 SEC tournament, having won his previous 12 decisions. Ty Floyd gamely kept LSU in it, throwing six innings of one-run relief with just a solo home run by Tim Elko in the fifth to mar his effort.
“It’s his second good outing in a row,” Johnson said of Floyd. “Anyone who is giving us length of innings is of extreme value.”
Elko and Kevin Graham hit back-to-back homers in the first inning of Game 2 off LSU starter Devin Fontenot (2-2), who was making his 108th career appearance, two shy of Paul Bertuccini’s school record. A parade of relievers struggled to quiet the Ole Miss bats, with three errors (two on fairly routine plays by second baseman Cade Doughty) helping the Rebels’ cause.
“We haven’t had a game like that in this stadium,” Johnson said. “I didn’t expect that. It’s disappointing.”
After struggling much of the season, Ole Miss has now won six straight after sweeping Missouri last weekend and taking a midweek game at highly ranked Southern Mississippi. Analyzing the Rebels coming into the weekend, Johnson was worried his Tigers might get just this kind of effort from them.
“Right now, this is the best team we’ve played in the SEC with the way they’re pitching and hitting,” he said.
Johnson said he’d spend his Saturday evening trying to figure out how to keep his Tigers in it Sunday against the red-hot Rebels.
“Coach said the great thing about baseball is that you can do it again tomorrow,” Dugas said.
It was one of the few positives for LSU to take away from an otherwise dismal and damaging Saturday.