LSU sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte signed an NIL deal with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. The partnership was coordinated by MatchPoint Connection.
This is the second of the firm's NIL deals with LSU athletes, the first being basketball standout Alexis Morris.
Boutte set a single-game receiving record with 308 yards against Mississippi in December of the 2020 season. He was a favorite to win the Biletnikoff Award before hurting his ankle in the Kentucky game this past season.
A few weeks ago, Boutte was rumored to have interest in leaving, but after meeting with McKernan, he tweeted, "ignore the rumors...i'm locked in," which collected almost 9,000 likes and more than 1,300 retweets.
McKernan has been vocal about his thoughts on LSU's usage of NIL, saying, "LSU is behind in this game," in an interview with WAFB.