The LSU football team's Academic Progress Rate score has taken a slight dip.

The Tigers' multi-year APR score fell five points to 951 in the 2017-2018 academic year, falling 11 points shy of the national average for other public institution football teams, according to NCAA documents released Wednesday.

Seven LSU athletic teams had a score under the public school average for their sport, three of them by 10 or more points. Football (951), men's track (958) and men's tennis (969) all fell 10 to 11 points shy of meeting the national public school average.

All sports are clear of the NCAA's APR multi-year penalty benchmark of 930, which teams need to be at or above to avoid penalties like practice time and scholarship reductions.

The NCAA monitors academic performance and retention among its member schools by using the APR score, which is calculated using a rolling, four-year points system where each scholarship player is expected to earn two points each year. One point is awarded for remaining enrolled in school, and a second point is awarded for being academically eligible.

A team's APR is found by adding up all its players' points and dividing the total by 1,000. Each April, the previous year's APR score is released, along with the multi-year scores.

Full Division I APR public release occurring later today. What is APR? How is it calculated? https://t.co/YQ4MTRyAwM pic.twitter.com/ube8gYzUbI — NCAA Research (@NCAAResearch) May 8, 2019

Eight LSU sports have perfect multi-year APR scores (1000), which means no player transferred and no player was academically ineligible. That includes men's golf, men's swimming and diving, women's cross country, women's gold, women's gymnastics, women's soccer women's beach volleyball and women's volleyball. Each of those teams recorded perfect (1000) single-year APR scores for the 2017-18 academic year, as did the women's swimming and diving program, which has a multi-year APR of 998.

The LSU football team ranked last of the 14 Southeastern Conference teams for the second consecutive year. Vanderbilt leads the league with a 991 APR score.

Baseball improved its multi-year mark of 964 last year with a 965 in 2017-18. The men's basketball team's 956 is two points higher than its mark the previous year, and it is seven points lower than the national public school average.

The women's basketball team continued to make its upward stride, increasing its multi-year score from 981 to 991, nine points higher than all of Division I programs, public and private. Coach Nikki Fargas' program had a 982 APR score in 2017-18.

LSU's APR scores can be found here.