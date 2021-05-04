LSU sophomore catcher Hayden Travinski will miss the rest of the season because of a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, coach Paul Mainieri said Tuesday.

Travinski felt a “weird” sensation in his arm after making a throw to second base during LSU’s series against South Carolina three weeks ago, Mainieri said. He will undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday, ending his season.

“A catcher,” Mainieri said. “Who would have ever thought?”

Without Travinski, sophomore Alex Milazzo has taken over again as LSU’s starting catcher. Junior Jake Wyeth will serve as the primary backup with senior Braden Doughty as the third catcher the rest of the season.

Milazzo has started the last nine games with Travinski injured. He will likely start every remaining game too, so Mainieri has tried to rest him as often as possible.

“He's been a horse since then,” Mainieri said. “That's why I get him out of the games when I can to save as much as I can of the wear and tear on him.”

Though not as advanced defensively as Milazzo, Travinski’s offensive potential set him apart from the rest of LSU’s catchers. Known for tape-measure power during batting practice, Travinski had four home runs this season. He was hitting .271 with a .932 OPS.

Before the torn UCL appeared, Travinski had dealt with a stress reaction in his right elbow since preseason practice. He healed enough to catch 11 games, including all three against South Carolina. Mainieri said there was no way to know if the injuries were related.

“He had that stress reaction and it took months of rehab,” Mainieri said. “He was feeling better and better and getting stronger and stronger. He made a throw to second base, felt something weird in his elbow.”

Travinski pinch-hit in LSU’s next game on April 20. He hasn’t played since.

After the team returned from its series against Ole Miss a week later, Travinski underwent an arthrogram. The test revealed the torn UCL.

“He looked at all his options,” Mainieri said, “and finally decided he was going to go ahead and have the surgery.”