Paul Mainieri worried about what could happen to his team Tuesday night. The players had to take a mandatory day off before LSU hosted Northwestern State, and their final series loomed on the schedule with a chance to reach the postseason.
But before LSU could get there, it needed to complete its last midweek game this season. Mainieri had called it a “trap game.”
His concerns came to fruition.
LSU lost 7-3 inside Alex Box Stadium as Northwestern State recorded its second straight win over the Tigers. The Demons finished with 12 hits, limited LSU to five and became the first midweek opponent to beat LSU this season.
“Well, that was a rather disappointing day, to be honest with you,” Mainieri said. “Our only hiccup really all year in a midweek game. I didn’t really expect that to happen. I thought our kids knew how to prepare themselves and be ready to go.
“I think with the weather the last couple days, I didn’t think they were truly going to believe we were going to play today.”
But LSU did, moving the game from 6:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in an effort to complete it before more rain swept through Baton Rouge. A tarp remained on the field until about half an hour before first pitch.
"With all the rain last night and the threat of rain today," freshman pitcher Will Hellmers said, "I don’t know if we were completely ready to win that game."
The loss likely harmed LSU’s No. 18 RPI, one of the metrics the team boasted most on its postseason résumé. The outcome also prevented this group from becoming the third team in school history to finish undefeated in midweek games.
Northwestern State used a handful of pitchers to limit LSU. Junior right-hander Ethan Francis threw two scoreless innings as he won his first start. Senior Peyton Graham stranded runners in scoring position in his only frame. Sophomore Andrew Cossio at one point retired 12 straight batters until LSU reached him in the seventh. And then freshman Drayton Brown pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings.
The score stretched away early from LSU (32-20) when sophomore designated hitter Jeffrey Elkins homered in the second inning and hit an RBI single in the third.
Then, as LSU struggled to find reliable pitching from its relievers, the Demons capitalized on three walks and a hit by pitch to score another two runs in the fourth. Northwestern State added two unearned runs in the sixth.
LSU’s lineup scuffled as Northwestern State extended its lead. The Tigers went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position. They had three hits until the seventh inning, when LSU finally broke the shutout as Drew Bianco scored on an error and Dylan Crews hit a two-run triple.
But the inning ended with LSU trailing by three runs, and Northwestern State added another in the ninth. Brown retired LSU's next six batters, ending any hope of a comeback.
"It's my job to get the team ready. It's nobody’s fault but my own," Mainieri said. "We got beat by a team that was more focused and ready to play than we were."