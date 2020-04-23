lsuricefootball0157.111818 bf
LSU coach Ed Orgeron acknowledges the fans as the Tigers walk down Victory Hill before LSU's game against Rice in Tiger Stadium on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018, in Baton Rouge.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

As former LSU Tigers leave the program on the first day of the NFL draft, coach Ed Orgeron is adding to the future.

LSU landed a commitment Thursday from four-star wide receiver JoJo Earle, who is a substantial talent in the 2021 recruiting class.

Earle, from Aledo, Texas, is the No. 13-ranked wide receiver of the 2021 class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's the third top 100 recruit within the class to commit to the Tigers.

"Blessed to announce that I have committed to Louisiana State University!" Earle tweeted Thursday morning.

LSU has assembled the beginnings of an impressive recruiting class for that cycle, including commitments from outside linebacker Raesjon Davis (No. 27 overall recruit) and wide receiver Deion Smith (No. 88).

The Tigers now have six total commitments for the 2021 class, which includes Dakota Mitchell (No. 23 safety), Anthony Hundley (No. 31 defensive tackle) and West Monroe punter Peyton Todd.

