The 16th-ranked LSU men’s golf team released its spring schedule for the second half of the 2020-21 season on Tuesday. The Tigers will play five regular season tournaments before postseason play begins in late April.
The Tigers will travel to Gainesville, Florida, for the Gators Invitational (Feb. 12-14) at the Mark Bostick Golf Course to begin the spring season. Exactly two weeks later, LSU will host the LSU Invitational at the University Club from Feb. 26-28. It will be the first time LSU has hosted a spring tournament since 2017.
The Tigers will tee it up twice in the month of March with trips to Alabama and Mississippi. Auburn will host the Tiger Invitational in Opelika, Alabama, March 15-17 at the Grand National Lake Golf Course. The Old Waverly Collegiate will be hosted at the Old Waverly Golf Club March 26-28 in the penultimate regular season tournament for LSU. April 5-7 will see the Tigers wrap up the regular season at the Shoal Creek Invitational in Shoal Creek, Alabama.
The postseason begins with the SEC Championship April 21-25 at the Seaside Golf Course in St. Simons, Ga. The first three days of the tournament will be stroke play before match play begins on Saturday, April 24. NCAA Regionals are set to take place May 17-19 at six locations around the country, and the NCAA Championships will begin a little over a week later with a start date of May 28 and running through June 2 at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.