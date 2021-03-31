Two years ago, LSU faced the freshman version of right-hander Kumar Rocker in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Rocker held LSU to one run over five innings that day, and he soon became the breakout star of the postseason, earning College World Series Most Outstanding Player one month later.

The run made Rocker famous within college baseball. Already considered a first-round talent at the time, he solidified his position near the top of draft boards. He’s done nothing to change that.

“All the talk going into the season was that he was going to be the No. 1 pick in the draft,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. “If he's not, it's probably going to be because his teammate is going to be the No. 1 pick.”

That teammate would be sophomore phenom Jack Leiter. Together, the Vanderbilt pitchers have combined for 112 strikeouts this season. No other pair of teammates in Division I has over 100, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

As LSU tries to reverse the course of its season, the Tigers will counter with juniors Landon Marceaux and Jaden Hill, creating a unique series with the amount of talent on the mound.

“It might be the first three college pitchers taken in the draft,” said Jim Callis, a senior writer for MLB Pipeline. “That's a pretty good weekend.”

Before the series begins Thursday night, let’s take a look at the four pitchers, their skill sets and their current draft stocks, which could change by the end of the season. The pitchers are listed in alphabetical order by last name.

Jaden Hill

Hill appeared in the top-5 of multiple preseason draft rankings because of his athleticism, electric fastball and potential. He’s been inconsistent during his first full season as a starter, recording a 6.35 ERA with 10 walks and 23 strikeouts.

As a result, Callis said Hill’s stock has slid into the 11-15 overall range. Hill can still surge toward the top of draft boards, but he needs to show more consistency and better command.

“I think teams are still trying to figure out what exactly he is,” Callis said. “You don't have a track record with him.”

Right now, ESPN insider Kiley McDaniel said Hill fits between Ole Miss junior Gunnar Hoglund and Texas redshirt sophomore Ty Madden in the race to become the third college pitcher taken in the draft.

“Hill still probably has the highest upside of those guys and is probably right there with Leiter in terms of highest upside of a pitcher in the draft,” McDaniel said, “but in terms of the execution of his off-speed pitches, his fastball command, the overall command of his pitches, those sorts of things aren't quite there yet.”

Hill understands. He said he needs to work ahead in counts and cut down on walks. To help do that, last week he changed his slider grip for the second time this season after talking to major leaguers Amir Garrett and Marcus Stroman. Hill introduced the grip in a bullpen a couple days before his last start. He's trying to find consistency with the pitch.

Jack Leiter

Leiter hasn’t allowed a hit over his last 16 innings. He no-hit South Carolina in his first SEC start two weeks ago, and he might’ve no-hit Missouri too if Vanderbilt didn’t pull him once he reached 100 pitches. The sophomore has recorded a 0.25 ERA with 59 strikeouts. He has allowed one earned run.

“He has a really explosive fastball that carries through the zone well,” Marceaux said. “That's why he gets so many strikeouts on it. It's almost like you have to try to hit the top of the ball and hit it on top of the plate to get on top of it.”

Projected near the top of the draft before the season began, Leiter’s performance, frame and potential development have nudged him past Rocker — as long as he can last an entire season. Either Leiter or high school shortstop Jordan Lawler are the presumptive No. 1 pick.

Landon Marceaux

Marceaux assembled a streak of 33 ⅔ innings without allowing an earned run and took over the Friday night role for LSU last week. The right-hander works with precision, mixing his pitches to keep hitters off-balance.

Marceaux must be exact. His fastball sits around 92 mph, and though it runs, it’s not explosive through the zone. Callis said this, combined with a 6-foot, 179-pound frame that might not let Marceaux increase his velocity, puts him in the third-to-fifth round range.

“He's a very good college pitcher, but what you see now is what you get,” Callis said. “I think because of that he's going to have to prove at every level that his stuff is going to play. You said the same thing coming out of high school, and it's played very well in the SEC.”

Kumar Rocker

With the longest track record of success for a top college pitcher, Rocker remains a likely top 3 selection. He threw a no-hitter in the super regional his freshman year, then he went 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA at the College World Series.

This season, Rocker has a 0.73 ERA with 53 strikeouts. McDaniel said he hasn’t changed much over the last three years, complementing a mid-90s fastball with his cutter and slider. Recently, McDaniel noted Rocker’s average fastball velocity dipped, reaching 91.7 in his last start.

“That's sort of the talk of scouting right now, trying to figure out if this trend continues,” McDaniel said. “Does he continue missing bats at this velocity, even in the SEC?”

Rocker has fared OK so far. In that start, he limited Missouri to one earned run over six innings with two walks and five strikeouts. He’ll pitch Thursday night against Marceaux.

“I have tremendous respect for Kumar and his craft,” Marceaux said. “He's very good at what he does. He's a fierce competitor, one of the biggest competitors I've ever met. It's going to be really fun.”