1. WHAT WE LEARNED

You can have all the high-tech modern wizardry you want in football, but the game still comes down to controlling the line of scrimmage. The Los Angeles Rams’ defensive line dominated the Cincinnati offensive line, with Aaron Donald wrapping up Joe Burrow on the Bengals’ final drive. On the other side of the ball, the Rams kept Matthew Stafford clean long enough for him to find Cooper Kupp on the drive of his career for the 23-20 victory.

2. TRENDING NOW

Burrow was sacked so often in the playoffs it seemed like part of the Bengals’ game plan. The LSU legend overcame the pounding week after week, but when his right knee got wrenched in the fourth quarter it was a reminder what a poor job Cincinnati does protecting him. Burrow was the most-sacked NFL quarterback during the regular season and was sacked a Super Bowl-record-tying seven times Sunday. Dear Bengals: sign better offensive linemen.

3. FINAL THOUGHTS

So much support and attention around here was lavished on Burrow and the Bengals. But it must be said this championship was a career-crowning moment for LSU’s Andrew Whitworth and Odell Beckham Jr., though the latter was unfortunately injured after scoring the game’s first touchdown. As for Burrow and his team, it seems impossible to imagine there aren’t more Super Bowls in their collective future. Of course, it once seemed that way for Dan Marino, too.