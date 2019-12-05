LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko said he is ready for a “big-boy matchup” in Atlanta this weekend.
The Tigers are returning to the SEC Championship game for the first time since 2011 to face the Georgia Bulldogs in what coach Ed Orgeron said will be one of the most physical games of the season, especially in the trenches.
Orgeron and multiple players emphasized that LSU’s improved defensive line will have to face off against a Georgia offensive line billed as one of the best in the country because of their physicality.
Unlike many offensive lines, Georgia runs a very basic zone scheme, Fehoko said. The Bulldogs don’t need any different types of schemes because of how aggressive they are at the line of scrimmage.
“They will come off the ball every play,” Fehoko said. “It’s one thing I remember last year. I think the reason we won that game last year is because offense, defense and special teams; we threw the first punch and we threw the last punch and that’s how it’s got to be this Saturday.”
"The thing when you watch the Georgia Bulldogs, ever since I've been watching football, they get 11 helmets to the football,” Orgeron echoed. “They fly to the football. They tackle well in space. They're very physical.”
When the Tigers upset then-No.3 Georgia 36-16 in Tiger Stadium last fall, LSU dominated in the trenches and sacked quarterback Jake Fromm four times. Safety JaCoby Stevens said he remembers getting in the game for one play and sacking Fromm.
The pure physicality of that game was evident to Fehoko, who tore his biceps during the game and missed the final four games of the season.
“This is the game that pretty much ended my season last year, so I’m looking forward to it,” Fehoko said. “I’m looking forward to putting on a show. Not just myself, but with the other guys in the room. Georgia’s O-line is one of the best in the nation. I know me and Rashard (Lawrence) have taken a lot of pride in our approach this week.”
Despite that dominance, the Tigers understand that this is a different Georgia team and a different LSU team.
Stevens thinks Georgia is even better this season, with more veteran running backs and receivers, while giving Fromm another year of starting experience. The Bulldogs’ offensive line is going to be able to affect LSU in both the run game and passing game.
“They’re so good; they may have some runs breaking out and pushing open-field tackles, one-on-one tackles with a really good back,” Stevens said. “It also affects you in the pass game as well because sometimes they can neutralize the rush, and you could be back there covering for a while.”
Linebacker Jacob Phillips said he felt that the LSU defense played really good defense through stretches this season and fell off a little later in the season. He thinks after the win over Texas A&M, in which the Aggies only scored once, the Tigers are picking it back up.
Lawrence explained that the defense threw different looks and schemes and bring more pressure to the quarterback in the last couple regular-season games.
“The pressure is on us as a defensive line to play well, get disruption, get them different stunts and do our job,” Lawrence said.
While Georgia has relied on its defense in many games, allowing just 10 points per game, LSU figures the Bulldogs' offense, and especially the offensive line, are going to come out ready and confident like the LSU defense.
“We have a task ahead of us, but that’s what we train and practice for,” Stevens said. “This is what we’ve been waiting on. We’re not going to back down from a challenge. Everybody on this team is a competitor, and we know where we want to go. To do that, we have to go out and play a great game against Georgia.”