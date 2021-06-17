BR.lsutennessee.061421 0115 bf.jpg

LSU baseball players Landon Marceaux, Dylan Crews and Tre' Morgan received All-American honors this week.

Marceaux, a junior right-handed pitcher, was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. As LSU's ace, he went 7-7 with a 2.54 ERA.

Crews earned third-team All-American and freshman All-American recognition from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. The freshman right-fielder batted .362 with 16 doubles, 42 RBIs, 64 runs scored, 12 stolen bases and 18 home runs, the most by a freshman in school history.

Morgan was also named a freshman All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. The first baseman hit .357 with 16 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 42 RBIs, 64 runs scored and 15 stolen bases while impressing with his defense throughout the season.

Crews and Morgan also received freshman All-American honors last week from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

