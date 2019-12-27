ATLANTA — LSU and Oklahoma are seeking two different results in the Peach Bowl, but there's another hot football topic where they hold differing opinions.

Asked whether they think the College Football Playoff field should expand from the four-team setup its had in its 6-year existence, Riley spoke first and touted the need to reward conference champions in a tangible way.

"Deep down, do I believe at some point we're going to have to have all the conference champions involved? It's hard to say no to that, Just because conference championships, at this level, are so hard to win," Riley said as he addressed the media for the final time before Saturday's kickoff.

"College football is different because leagues are different," he continued. "Leagues are different year to year, and sometimes it's tough to compare one team's schedule or how one conference does it or how one conference sets up their conference championship game to other leagues."

And Riley's point is borne out in the numbers. The CFP representatives have largely fallen within a select group of teams -- one being Riley's own Sooners group. The 24 CFP entrants have been accounted for by 10 teams.

CFP HISTORY

* = winner; number in parentheses is total appearances to that point

2014-15 : Alabama; Oregon; Florida State; Ohio State

: Alabama; Oregon; Florida State; Ohio State 2015-16 : Clemson; Alabama (2); Michigan State; Oklahoma

: Clemson; Alabama (2); Michigan State; Oklahoma 2016-17 : Alabama (2); Clemson (2); Ohio State (2); Washington

: Alabama (2); Clemson (2); Ohio State (2); Washington 2017-18 : Clemson (3); Oklahoma (2) Georgia; Alabama (4)

: Clemson (3); Oklahoma (2) Georgia; Alabama (4) 2018-19 : Alabama (5); Clemson (4); Notre Dame; Oklahoma (3)

: Alabama (5); Clemson (4); Notre Dame; Oklahoma (3) 2019-20: LSU; Ohio State (3); Clemson (5); Oklahoma (4)

BY CONFERENCE

SEC : 7 (Alabama, 5; Georgia; LSU)

: 7 (Alabama, 5; Georgia; LSU) ACC : 6 (Clemson, 5; Florida State)

: 6 (Clemson, 5; Florida State) BIG TEN : 4 (Ohio State 3, Michigan State)

: 4 (Ohio State 3, Michigan State) BIG 12 : 4 (Oklahoma)

: 4 (Oklahoma) PAC-12 : 2 (Washington; Oregon)

: 2 (Washington; Oregon) INDEPENDENT: 1 (Notre Dame)

POWER 5 CHAMPIONS LEFT OUT

2014

Baylor/TCU: 8-1 (Big-12); 12-1/11-2 overall

2015

Stanford: 8-1 (Pac-12); 12-2 overall

2016

Penn State : 8-1 (Big Ten); 11-3 overall

: 8-1 (Big Ten); 11-3 overall Oklahoma: 11-0 (Big 12); 11-2 overall

2017

USC : 8-1 (Pac-12); 11-2 overall

: 8-1 (Pac-12); 11-2 overall Ohio State: 8-1 (Big Ten); 12-2 overall

2018

Ohio State : 8-1 (Big Ten); 13-1 overall

: 8-1 (Big Ten); 13-1 overall Washington: 7-2 (Pac-12); 10-3 overall

2019

Oregon: 8-1 (Pac-12); 11-2 overall

NON-CHAMPIONS IN FIELD

2016

Ohio State: No. 2, Big Ten East (8-1; 11-2)

2017

Alabama: No. 2 SEC West (7-1/11-1)

2018

Notre Dame: Unaffiliated (12-1)

Clemson and Alabama have dominated the field since the system's inception, each appearing in five of the six brackets that began in the 2014-15 season.

But next on the list is Oklahoma, which is in the field for its fourth time this season. But unlike Alabama, the Sooners had to win the Big 12 title to land each appearance -- three times needing to do so to sneak in the field at No. 4, the scenario that occurred to land them in Atlanta this season where they'll face No. 1 LSU.

The field hasn't featured a Pac-12 school for three consecutive seasons, and the Sooners have been the lone representative from the Big 12. Only one school outside a Power 5 conference, Notre Dame, has been in the field. With five "power" conferences and just one spot, at least one champion will be left out each season. Two each were left out in each of the 2016-18 brackets. Oklahoma was one of those teams, winning the Big 12 at 11-0 in 2012 but missing out on the field along with Big Ten champion Penn State as Ohio State entered the field despite not qualifying for the conference championship game. Riley was elevated to be the Sooners' head coach before the next season.

"I think we've got a great system," he said. "But a system down the road that maybe guaranteed all the conference champions in, I don't know that I would disagree with that."

On the opposite end of the spectrum, no Southeastern Conference champion has been left out yet of the field in since it began and often has multiple teams dominating the standings. Alabama is one of the three non-champions to earn entry into the field, displacing the Pac-12 and Big Ten Champions in Ohio State and USC.

Orgeron struck a neutral tone after coaching LSU to its first conference title since 2011 and before it takes the field for its first-ever playoff appearance.

"I think it's good the way it is," he said after listening to Riley's answer. "Obviously, that's out of my wheelhouse. I don't have a vote. If it goes to eight, it goes to eight. Stays at four, stays at four. We just want to play."

