The revamping of Kim Mulkey’s women’s basketball coaching staff at LSU has begun.
Wednesday, Mulkey announced the hiring of Gary Redus II as an assistant coach. Redus comes to LSU after one season as an assistant coach at SMU and before that three seasons at Vanderbilt.
“Gary is someone I have watched from afar in the recruiting circuit,” Mulkey said in a written statement. “When talking with other coaches and recruits, he is always brought up in conversation. His infectious personality has allowed him to create and maintain meaningful relationships with his players and fellow colleagues.
“Being from an athletic family, his dad having played professional baseball for 13 years, a sister who played basketball in the SEC, a wife who played basketball in the ACC, Gary has a love for the game that shows and is evident in the energy he brings and the knowledge he displays.”
If the name sounds familiar, there’s a good reason for that. Redus’ father played 13 years as a major league outfielder, with stops in Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Texas and with the Chicago White Sox.
Redus and his wife Tiffany have two children, Gio and Ella.
“My family and I are ecstatic about joining the LSU family,” Redus said. “I’m excited to be back in the SEC to recruit, coach and develop the next Marie Ferdinand, Seimone Augustus and Sylvia Fowles. Working with a legend such as Coach Mulkey has always been a dream of mine and I can’t wait to help her lead this program back to its championship glory.”
Redus’ arrival fills the first of what will soon be two vacancies on Mulkey’s staff heading into her second season at LSU.
Earlier this month, long-time Mulkey assistant Sytia Messer left to become head coach at UCF, putting LSU in the market to add an associate head coach. The school also announced another long-time Mulkey protégé, Johnny Derrick, will retire at the end of the summer.
Redus was named to the 2020 WBCA “Thirty Under 30” list, having helped sign the program’s first trio of top 100 prospects since 2016. Before joining the staff at Vanderbilt, Redus served as an assistant at Delta State and a graduate assistant at West Georgia after a four-year professional basketball career that took him to China, South America and the Middle East.
Redus played two seasons at South Alabama and was a two-time Sun Belt Conference All-Academic Team selection.