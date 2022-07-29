Tiger Stadium: lsu football stock

Tyree Adams, a four-star offensive tackle from St. Augustine High School in New Orleans has committed to LSU.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman started at right tackle as a junior at St. Augustine, who made it to the second round of LHSAA state playoffs last year.

He also had offers from Georgia, Ole Miss and Florida. 

Adams is the second offensive tackle to commit in the 2023 class, which is now ranked No. 10 by 247Sports. 

