For the past month and a half, it seems like the SEC has been the center of the college football universe. Thanks to skillful schedule-planning back at league headquarters in Birmingham, a number of marquee games have been front and center and on display for all the world to see. Starting in early October, it was Auburn and Florida. Then, it was LSU and Florida, and, after a week for a breather, LSU and Auburn closed out the month. The first two weekends of November have been no different with the Georgia-Florida matchup, and, of course, the meeting of the top two teams in the AP poll when LSU and Alabama got together last week. That's five top-10 contests in a six-week span and there was almost another this weekend with Georgia and Auburn, which fell just outside the AP top 10 at No. 11. Still, it's another huge game in the SEC with CFP ramifications and big bowl possibilities on the line.
Sheldon Mickles
The Advocate's rankings
1. LSU
RECORD: 9-0, 5-0 West
THIS WEEK: at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: LSU by 21
STORYLINE: There's always a chance of a letdown when a team comes off a draining, emotion-filled victory like the one LSU had at Alabama a week ago, but Ed Orgeron and his Tigers are focused. Knowing what's in front of them will be more motivation than a hindrance.
2. GEORGIA
RECORD: 8-1, 5-1 East
THIS WEEK: at Auburn, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Georgia by 3
STORYLINE: Remember when Georgia was left for dead after that double-OT loss at home to South Carolina back on Oct. 12? The Bulldogs are right back in the thick of the CFP playoff race as the No. 4 team this week and a road win over Auburn would add to the résumé.
3. ALABAMA
RECORD: 8-1, 5-1 West
THIS WEEK: at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Alabama by 21
STORYLINE: Now in his 13th season in Tuscaloosa, Nick Saban has lost back-to-back games just once — in his first season in 2007 when he ended with a three-game losing streak. Bama's loss to LSU last Saturday means a scuffling Mississippi State team is on notice.
4. FLORIDA
RECORD: 8-2, 5-2 East
THIS WEEK: at Missouri, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Florida by 7
STORYLINE: With two losses, Florida has just about lost all hope of playing in the SEC championship game. While Georgia must lose twice, which could happen with games vs. Auburn and Texas A&M, the Gators have to worry about themselves first and the Bulldogs later.
5. AUBURN
RECORD: 7-2, 4-2 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Georgia, 2:30 p.m.
TV: CBS
LINE: Georgia by 3
STORYLINE: Auburn won't be going to the SEC championship game, either, because of October losses to Florida and LSU, but Gus Malzahn's Tigers can muddle the CFP picture. They can be a real spoiler over the next three weekends playing No. 4 Georgia and No. 5 Alabama.
6. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 6-3, 3-2 West
THIS WEEK: vs. South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Texas A&M by 11
STORYLINE: Riding a three-game winning streak and coming off an open date, Texas A&M will be looking to finish strong with three wins in league play. While South Carolina likely won't be much of a problem, the Aggies can start looking ahead to No. 4 Georgia and No. 1 LSU.
7. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 5-5, 3-3 East
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: You have to credit Tennessee for fighting back the way the Vols did after a horrendous early-season stretch. Since starting 1-4, they've won four of five to get to 5-5. Upon returning from an open date next weekend, they'll need just one more win to be bowl-eligible.
8. MISSOURI
RECORD: 5-4, 2-3 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Florida, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Florida by 7
STORYLINE: Unless they win an appeal of a bowl ban for NCAA violations, Missouri has little to play for in the next few weeks after losing three straight games following a 5-1 start. Playing for pride the next two weeks against Florida and Tennessee may not be a bargain.
9. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 4-5, 2-4 West
THIS WEEK: vs. Alabama, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Alabama by 21
STORYLINE: The Bulldogs took a month's worth of frustration out on lowly Arkansas last week, crushing the Razorbacks by 30 points. While it probably felt good to end a four-game losing streak, the reward is getting to take on an angry Alabama team.
10. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 4-6, 3-4 East
THIS WEEK: at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Texas A&M by 11
STORYLINE: With a loss to Appalachian State last week, South Carolina's chances of going bowling have just about dried up. The Gamecocks must beat Texas A&M and No. 3 Clemson to be bowl-eligible, so they're going to need some luck — a lot of luck — along the way.
11. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 4-5, 2-5 East
THIS WEEK: at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Kentucky by 10
STORYLINE: After winning 10 games a year ago, Kentucky has had a rough go of it this season. But the Wildcats have come to a fork in the road after losing two of three games. If they lose to Vanderbilt, it'll be an uphill climb to have a shot at a bowl game bid.
12. OLE MISS
RECORD: 4-6, 2-4 West
THIS WEEK: vs. LSU, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: LSU by 21
STORYLINE: If you didn't know that Ole Miss was rebuilding this season, consider that 86.3% of its offensive output (3,751 of 4,345 yards) has come from freshmen — the most of any FBS school. Those youngsters will have to grow up in a hurry to topple No. 1 LSU.
13. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 2-7, 1-5 East
THIS WEEK: vs. Kentucky, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Kentucky by 10
STORYLINE: The Derek Mason watch will certainly be on — if it isn't already — if Vanderbilt doesn't find a way to upset Kentucky. Injuries at the quarterback position ruined any chance of the Commodores capitalizing on its huge upset of Missouri on Oct. 19.
14. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 2-8, 0-6 West
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: There's not a lot to see, or say, here. The Hogs have had trouble winning in SEC play, losing 17 in a row. They also can't win against nonconference foes after being blasted by Western Kentucky last week, which cost second-year coach Chad Morris his job.
