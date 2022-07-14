Earlier this week, Cortez and Cordae Hankton stood in a hallway bustling with coaches at a Baton Rouge hotel. They chatted with people they knew and introduced themselves to others they hadn’t met, passing the time until the next session at the LHSCA Convention. The brothers smiled and laughed.

After a few minutes, Cortez grabbed his backpack and walked into the main ballroom to give a presentation on route running. While he set up, Cordae worked the room in a black UNC-Charlotte football polo. Then everyone settled in to listen to LSU’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

“I’ve been a bunch of places, but guess what?” Cortez said. “Ain’t nothing like doing it for your home state.”

A decade into his career, this is the first time Cortez, a New Orleans native, has coached in Louisiana. The profession took him from Dartmouth to Vanderbilt to Georgia before he joined LSU’s new staff earlier this year.

Coaching also flung his younger brother across the country. Cordae started at Archbishop Rummel. He eventually jumped from Colorado to Michigan State to Texas in various off-field roles over the past three years.

Now that Cordae has landed at UNC-Charlotte as the running backs coach, the brothers are college position coaches simultaneously for the first time. Their expertise made them ideal speakers. Almost three hours after Cortez finished, Cordae gave a presentation in the same room.

“How do y'all feel to have two sons speaking at the convention?” Cortez asked their parents.

The event provided a moment of pride. The brothers have spent years moving around the country as they worked their way through a volatile profession, leaning on each other for support. Coaching demands a lot from people, and here they were speaking at a convention Cordae used to attend as a high school linebackers coach.

“It's awesome to have somebody you can go through this thing with,” Cordae said.

Football always has been part of their lives. As children, they played the game in Harrell Park around the corner from their house. Cordae, who’s seven years younger than 41-year-old Cortez, developed his love for the sport from watching his brother. He wanted to join, too.

They both played in high school — Cortez at St. Augustine and Cordae at Rummel — before joining college programs. Cortez was a wide receiver at Texas Southern when Cordae reached high school. Their family went to Rummel’s games on Fridays and drove through the night to Houston for kickoff the next day.

“That's how close our family is, and it's everything to us,” Cordae said. “That's why this journey together is so important.”

Coaching offered a natural next step, and Cortez slid into it after four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. First, he was an unpaid high school volunteer and helped train players for the NFL combine on the side. He briefly joined the staff at Central Florida before getting a chance in 2012 to coach wide receivers at Dartmouth.

Cordae took a different path, but he entered coaching the same year. After playing safety at Jackson State, he had become a police officer like his parents. He dreamed of joining the FBI and convincing people in their neighborhood that they could trust law enforcement. Then he injured his back in a car accident while on duty.

Needing to change careers, Cordae returned to football. He thought the game gave him a similar chance to mentor young men, and Rummel hired him as the linebackers coach. He spent six years there before becoming the defensive coordinator at John Ehret.

Climbing through the profession at the same time, Cortez and Cordae shared tips and sympathized when times were tough. They could relate to what the other was going through, and because they had each other, they always had an ally in the business.

“I think what happens is when you're part of this profession, you truly understand what it is and the grind,” Cortez said. “He's an additional sounding board to really lean on in terms of advice.”

They also supported each other during the good moments. When Rummel won state titles in 2015 and 2016, Cortez watched with the rest of the family. Last year, Cordae cheered for Georgia throughout the season even though he worked on Texas’ staff.

“Sometimes, people don't like that, but at the end of the day, that's my brother,” Cordae said. “I'm going to support him.”

Their relationship also has created opportunities. His first year as the wide receivers coach at Georgia, Cortez overlapped with then-defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, who had recommended him for the position. Tucker left after the 2018 season to take over at Colorado. He offered Cordae, who he briefly met years earlier, a spot as a graduate assistant.

When asked whether working with Tucker helped make that happen for Cordae, Cortez laughed and said, “You just connected the dots.”

“And it's not just that he's my brother,” Cortez said. “I'm confident in his ability.”

With Cortez working closer to home now, the family gets to spend more time together. It’s easier to coordinate schedules with only one son working in a different state. And when Cordae came for the convention, he stayed at his brother’s house.

“I'm the biggest LSU fan now,” he said. “Unless they're playing Charlotte.”