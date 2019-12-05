Joe Burrow's reaction upon being told he was the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award reflected much of his record-setting season.

As he leaned over and listened to the voice of John Unitas Jr. on a speakerphone this week, he appeared no more overwhelmed than he's been in facing top-level SEC defenses week after week en route to LSU's perfect 12-0 record.

"I don't think anybody [expected] it except for the people in this building, but we knew what he had," Burrow said after Unitas asked him to break down the unprecedented offensive success in Baton Rouge this year.

"We just came out and proved it all year. To say we didn't expect it would be a lie. We expected it, just because we put in the work."

Burrow is LSU's first-ever recipient of the award, given annually to the top senior quarterback -- a field that included Oregon's Justin Herbert, Utah's Tyler Huntley, Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Memphis' Bray White. Fourth-year junior quarterbacks are also eligible.

A 47-second clip shared by LSU splices together highlights from Burrow's season that featured records seemingly every time he took the field.

He broke LSU's single-season touchdown and yardage records with several games remaining in the season, and in on track for the highest completion percentage of any quarterback in NCAA history.

The award has gone to a number of players that went on to become NFL mainstays including Deshaun Watson (Clemson, 2016), Andrew Luck (Stanford, 2011), Matt Ryan (Boston College, 2007), Eli Manning (Ole Miss, 2003), Carson Palmer (USC, 2002) and Peyton Manning (Tennessee, 1997).

It's also gone to several players who went on to become the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick -- where Burrow is expected to be a prime candidate -- including Marcus Mariota (Oregon, 2014), Luck, Palmer and both Manning brothers.

The Tigers face Georgia in the SEC Championship on Saturday in Atlanta and then will turn to a potential first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

But Burrow has at least one more trophy to consider first. A prohibitive favorite to win the Heisman trophy at the Dec. 14 ceremony, he would become just the second LSU player to win the award, joining Billy Cannon who was handed the trophy after the 1959 season.

