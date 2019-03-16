southernlsu.022819 HS 1032.JPG
WHO: Kentucky at LSU

WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: Kentucky is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 10 by Collegiate Baseball.

LIKELY STARTERS: Kentucky – TBA; LSU – So. RH Eric Walker (1-0, 6.92 ERA, 13.0 IP, 6 BB, 7 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU's pitchers have started to round into the staff many expected they would be when the season began. Entering the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, the Tigers had not allowed more than five runs since they left Texas. What will LSU get on Sunday from Walker and, probably, Landon Marceaux?

