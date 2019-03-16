WHO: Kentucky at LSU
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: Kentucky is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 10 by Collegiate Baseball.
LIKELY STARTERS: Kentucky – TBA; LSU – So. RH Eric Walker (1-0, 6.92 ERA, 13.0 IP, 6 BB, 7 SO)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU's pitchers have started to round into the staff many expected they would be when the season began. Entering the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, the Tigers had not allowed more than five runs since they left Texas. What will LSU get on Sunday from Walker and, probably, Landon Marceaux?