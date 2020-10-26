Catholic-Pointe Coupee star Matthew Langlois announced Monday that he has flipped his commitment from Kansas State to LSU, a notable development for the in-state talent.
The 6-foot, 185-pound Langlois is the nation's No. 46 safety in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings, but he's made a versatile career for himself at Catholic-PC, where he also plays running back.
On Friday, Langlois scored three touchdowns on plays of at least 70 yards in a 28-22 win over Sacred Heart-Ville Platte. He had 10 carries for 192 yards with scoring runs of 71 and 74 yards, and he returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown.
"After much thought and consideration," Langlois posted on Twitter Monday, "I will be de-committing from Kansas State and committing to LSU."
100% Committed🐯 pic.twitter.com/coD6xq1HgS— Matthew Langlois (@LangloisMatthew) October 26, 2020
The three-star Langlois joins a recruiting class at LSU that now has 19 members. He is the second safety to commit to the class, joining three-star Khari Gee, an Atlanta native who is the No. 23-ranked safety in the nation.
LSU also holds a commitment in a secondary position from Nathaniel Wiggins, the nation's No. 7 cornerback.
LSU commitments for 2021 class
|Name
|Hometown
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Rating
|Notes
|Anthony Hundley
|Miami, Fla. (Booker T. Washington)
|DT
|6-3
|270
|***
|Nation's No. 37 DT
|Greg Penn III
|Hyattsville, Md. (DeMatha Catholic)
|ILB
|6-1
|225
|****
|Nation's No 10 ILB
|Raesjon Davis
|Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)
|OLB
|6-1
|215
|****
|Nation's No. 3 OLB
|Zavier Carter
|Atlanta, Ga. (Hapeville Charter)
|OLB
|6-4
|193
|****
|Nation's No. 12 OLB
|Garrett Dellinger
|Clarkston, Mich. (Clarkston)
|OT
|6-5
|280
|****
|Nation's No. 12 OT
|Peyton Todd
|West Monroe (West Monroe)
|P
|6-5
|210
|***
|Nation's No. 1 P
|Garrett Nussmeier
|Flower Mound, Texas (Marcus)
|QB
|6-1
|182
|****
|Nation's No. 8 PRO style QB
|Corey Kiner
|Cincinnati, Ohio (Roger Bacon)
|RB
|5-10
|205
|****
|Nation's No. 7 RB
|Khari Gee
|Atlanta, Ga. (Woodward Academy)
|S
|6-3
|185
|****
|Nation's No. 23 S
|Landon Jackson
|Texarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove)
|WDE
|6-6
|240
|****
|Nation's No. 7 WDE
|Saivion Jones
|Saint James (St. James)
|WDE
|6-5
|240
|****
|Nation's No. 20 WDE
|Keanu Koht
|Vero Beach, Fla. (Vero Beach)
|WDE
|6-4
|215
|****
|Nation's No. 19 WDE
|Naquan Brown
|Virginia Beach, Va. (Ocean Lakes)
|WDE
|6-3
|205
|****
|Nation's No. 13 WDE
|Deion Smith
|Jackson, Miss. (Provine)
|WR
|6-1
|172
|****
|Nation's No. 89 overall recruit
|Chris Hilton
|Zachary, La. (Zachary)
|WR
|5-11
|169
|****
|Nation's No. 9 WR
|JoJo Earle
|Aledo, Texas (Aledo)
|WR
|5-9
|170
|****
|Nation's No. 75 overall recruit
|Nathaniel Wiggins
|Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake)
|CB
|6-2
|170
|****
|Nation's No. 7 CB
|Matthew Langlois
|New Roads (Catholic of Pointe Coupee)
|S
|6-0
|185
|***
|Nation's No. 46 S
|Jalen Shead
|Olive Branch, Miss. (Olive Branch)
|TE
|6-4
|240
|***
|Nation's No. 49 TE