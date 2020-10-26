fridayclassicgallery1251.121419
Buy Now

Catholic-Pointe Coupee Matthew Langlois (7) runs in for a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Aiden Vosburg (12) against Ouachita Christian Eagles during the LHSAA Division IV High School State Championship at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

 Advocate Photo by STEPHEN LEW

Catholic-Pointe Coupee star Matthew Langlois announced Monday that he has flipped his commitment from Kansas State to LSU, a notable development for the in-state talent.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Langlois is the nation's No. 46 safety in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings, but he's made a versatile career for himself at Catholic-PC, where he also plays running back.

On Friday, Langlois scored three touchdowns on plays of at least 70 yards in a 28-22 win over Sacred Heart-Ville Platte. He had 10 carries for 192 yards with scoring runs of 71 and 74 yards, and he returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown.

"After much thought and consideration," Langlois posted on Twitter Monday, "I will be de-committing from Kansas State and committing to LSU."

LSU film room: Inside the third down, goal line and defensive adjustments the Tigers made

The three-star Langlois joins a recruiting class at LSU that now has 19 members. He is the second safety to commit to the class, joining three-star Khari Gee, an Atlanta native who is the No. 23-ranked safety in the nation.

LSU also holds a commitment in a secondary position from Nathaniel Wiggins, the nation's No. 7 cornerback.

LSU commitments for 2021 class

NameHometownPos.Ht.Wt.RatingNotes
Anthony HundleyMiami, Fla. (Booker T. Washington)DT6-3270***Nation's No. 37 DT
Greg Penn IIIHyattsville, Md. (DeMatha Catholic)ILB6-1225****Nation's No 10 ILB
Raesjon DavisSanta Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei)OLB6-1215****Nation's No. 3 OLB
Zavier CarterAtlanta, Ga. (Hapeville Charter)OLB6-4193****Nation's No. 12 OLB
Garrett DellingerClarkston, Mich. (Clarkston)OT6-5280****Nation's No. 12 OT
Peyton ToddWest Monroe (West Monroe)P6-5210***Nation's No. 1 P
Garrett NussmeierFlower Mound, Texas (Marcus)QB6-1182****Nation's No. 8 PRO style QB
Corey KinerCincinnati, Ohio (Roger Bacon)RB5-10205****Nation's No. 7 RB
Khari GeeAtlanta, Ga. (Woodward Academy)S6-3185****Nation's No. 23 S
Landon JacksonTexarkana, Texas (Pleasant Grove)WDE6-6240****Nation's No. 7 WDE
Saivion JonesSaint James (St. James)WDE6-5240****Nation's No. 20 WDE
Keanu KohtVero Beach, Fla. (Vero Beach)WDE6-4215****Nation's No. 19 WDE
Naquan BrownVirginia Beach, Va. (Ocean Lakes)WDE6-3205****Nation's No. 13 WDE
Deion SmithJackson, Miss. (Provine)WR6-1172****Nation's No. 89 overall recruit
Chris HiltonZachary, La. (Zachary)WR5-11169****Nation's No. 9 WR
JoJo EarleAledo, Texas (Aledo)WR5-9170****Nation's No. 75 overall recruit
Nathaniel WigginsAtlanta, Ga. (Westlake)CB6-2170****Nation's No. 7 CB
Matthew LangloisNew Roads (Catholic of Pointe Coupee)S6-0185***Nation's No. 46 S
Jalen SheadOlive Branch, Miss. (Olive Branch)TE6-4240***Nation's No. 49 TE

LSU's Trey Palmer named SEC special teams player of the week after kickoff touchdown

LSU's BJ Ojulari named SEC freshman defensive lineman of the week

Get your LSU gear here: Hats | Jerseys | Sweatshirts | T-shirts | Face Coverings

Disclosure: These are affiliate links, meaning, at no additional cost to you, The Advocate may earn a commission on purchases made via clicks on those links.

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments