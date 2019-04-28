We're a little more than 24 hours removed from the 2019 NFL Draft, but it's never too early to start thinking about next year.

The LSU Tigers had two players drafted in this year's draft -- Greedy Williams at No. 46 to the Cleveland Browns and Foster Moreau to the Oakland Raiders at No. 137.

But if the way-too-early projections are right, that many -- possibly more -- could go in the first round alone of the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here's a look at who those Tigers are, and where they could land.

Grant Delpit, Safety

A junior safety from Houston, Texas, Delpit is the class of the Tigers' prospects for the 2020 draft.

Mel Kiper's first 2020 Big Board lists the 2018 All-American as the sixth-best prospect for next year. Delpit also ranks high in other big board ratings from 247 Sports, CBS Sports, College Football News, ESPN, Sporting News and USA Today.

Other outlets were a little more bold and have already mocked out a complete first round draft for next year, drafting Delpit as high as No. 3 and as low as No. 15.

Here's where Delpit is projected to go:

Kristian Fulton, Cornerback

The New Orleans native is returning to LSU for his senior season, and his draft stock may reap the benefits from the decision.

Fulton started at corner for the Tigers in 2018 and was tied for second on the team with 10 passes defended when he went down with an ankle injury on Nov. 10 in a game against Arkansas.

While he contemplated entering this year's draft where he was projected to be anywhere from a late-first rounder to a fourth round selection, Fulton ultimately decided to stay one more year in Baton Rouge.

Now, Fulton is already being pegged as a top 25 prospect for the 2020 rookie class by CBS Sports and Sporting News, as well as a potential first rounder by 247 Sports.

Here's whom some experts project to draft Fulton in the 2020 first round:

No. 6 to the New York Jets | USA Today's Draftwire

| USA Today's Draftwire No. 16 to the Seattle Seahawks | Fansided

| Fansided No. 22 to the Dallas Cowboys | The Draft Network

| The Draft Network No. 28 to the Indianapolis Colts | Sporting News

Jacob Phillips, Linebacker

Unlike Deplit and Fulton, junior linebacker Jacob Phillips isn't being listed on any way-too-early big boards or top prospects lists.

But the inside linebacker, who made 87 total tackles (32 solo, 55 assisted), defended 3 passes and intercepted 1 for a touchdown is still landing in some mock drafts that have been posted thanks to his production at LSU and pedigree as a five-star recruit.

Here's where Phillips could land:

No. 28 to the Cleveland Browns | The Game Haus

| The Game Haus No. 30 to the Green Bay Packers | Walter Football

Rashard Lawrence, Defensive Line

While missing from just about every way-too-early mock draft and prospect list that's been posted, senior defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence is being slated to be a mid-round pick by USA Today's Draftwire, projected to be selected No. 17 to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2020 draft.

CBS Sports also listed Lawrence as a top 30 prospect, highlighting his impressive showing in the Tigers' win over UCF in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.

"In the Fiesta Bowl win, Lawrence gave LSU fans a highlight reel that throws an aerosol can into the campfire of hype heading into the Tigers' 2019 season," analyst Chris Patterson said. "Lawrence dominated in the win, totaling four tackles for loss and two sacks, giving credence to the idea that he is the special sauce for LSU's defensive front."

Whom might the Saints take with their 2020 first rounder?

To the delight of many, the New Orleans Saints did not trade away their 2020 first round pick.

But whom might the Saints select with that pick? While there's no consensus among way-too-early mock drafts, most experts agree the Saints will be selecting in the very late first round -- roughly between No. 27-No. 31.

From there, the Saints could either bolster their defense, add to their receiving corps, or even draft a potential successor to Drew Brees.

Here's a roundup of first round predictions for the Saints: