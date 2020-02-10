LSU football coach Ed Orgeron said he was looking to the NFL for a replacement for passing-game coordinator Joe Brady.
He found one.
The Tigers have hired longtime NFL offensive coordinator Scott Linehan to be their next passing-game coordinator, multiple sources confirmed with The Advocate on Monday.
Linehan will receive a two-year contract worth about $800,000 per year, according to Sports Illustrated, about half the amount LSU offered Brady in a contract extension before he left to become the offensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers.
Brady made $400,000 in base salary in his first season, but according to a term sheet between the school and Brady, he was offered a three-year, $4.95 million extension that would have paid him $1.5 million next season.
Linehan most recently was the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator from 2015 to 2018. He also was an NFL coordinator with the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings.
Linehan was the St. Louis Rams head coach from 2006 to 2008. He last coached at the collegiate level in 2001, when he was Louisville's offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach.
He appears to be Orergon's ideal candidate. Orgeron said last week he was looking mostly at the NFL for Brady's replacement and that he was looking for someone who either knows LSU's system "very well" or can "teach us something different."
"We're looking for different ideas," Orgeron said during LSU's national signing day news conference. "We're looking for things that can add to our already great offense."
At the time, Orgeron said one person had already interviewed for the job and that LSU had a slate of interviews scheduled.
The decision is a bit ahead of schedule, as Orgeron said he felt he didn't need to make a decision until spring football begins in March.
Now, the fourth-year head coach has filled all vacancies on his full-time staff, first replacing Baylor-bound Dave Aranda with new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, then adding Linehan.
There's a stark contrast between the two passing-game coordinators.
In Brady, LSU and Orgeron had a 30-year-old wunderkind, a rising assistant coach who previously was a self-described "assistant to an assistant" for two seasons under Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints.
Linehan, 56, is a 31-year-old coaching veteran who spent his first season out of coaching in 2019 after he was fired by the Cowboys after the 2018 season.
His legacy includes a meteoric rise and sudden falls.
It began with an 11-year collegiate coaching career that ended when his Louisville offense spurred a 11-2 season in 2001. The next season, Linehan was an NFL coordinator, fielding explosive offenses with the Minnesota Vikings and Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss from 2002 to 2004.
Former LSU coach Nick Saban hired Linehan to be his offensive coordinator on his first staff with the Miami Dolphins in 2005, the season after Saban left the Tigers for a two-year NFL stint.
Linehan's offenses boosted him to a head coaching job with the former St. Louis Rams, but he had a largely unsuccessful tenure in two-plus seasons. The franchise went 11-25 under Linehan, who was fired after an 0-4 start in 2008.
He rebounded immediately as a coordinator with the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2013. The Lions finished no lower than sixth in the NFL in total offense in Linehan's final three seasons, just before he was hired away by the Cowboys.
Fifteen years later, Linehan will now be tasked with maintaining college football's hottest offense in tandem with offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, the remaining assistant coach who had a major hand in the spread system that set numerous records during LSU's national championship run.
LSU's offense led the nation with 48.4 points per game, quarterback Joe Burrow won the school's second Heisman Trophy and Brady became the first non-coordinator to win the Broyles Award for nation's top assistant coach.
Linehan will replace the popular Brady after leaving Dallas with mixed reviews. His five-season tenure included three NFC East titles and the rise of quarterback Dak Prescott, but it ended with a highly criticized season in which the Cowboys offense was blamed in part for an underachieving team that was in a pressure-packed push for its first Super Bowl appearance since 1995.
In 2014, Linehan began as the franchise's passing-game coordinator. Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo recorded a career-high 69.9 completion percentage, which led the NFL, and the team ranked fifth in scoring offense (29.2 points per game) while making its first playoff appearance since 2009.
The success was enough for head coach Jason Garrett to promote Linehan to offensive coordinator the next season. But in 2015, the Cowboys finished second-to-last in scoring offense (17.2) with Romo playing in only four games because of a shoulder injury.
Linehan led a resurgence in 2016, Prescott's rookie season. The Cowboys went 13-3 with another NFC East title while the former Mississippi State quarterback threw for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns and four touchdowns.
The Cowboys also had three NFL rushing champions under Linehan. DeMarco Murray rushed for 1,845 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2014 and Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2016, then 1,424 yards and six touchdowns in 2018.
Linehan's final game in Dallas was a 30-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2018 NFC divisional round, the end of a 10-6 season in which the Cowboys ranked 22nd in both total offense (343.8 yards per game) and scoring offense (21.2).
Multiple reports listed criticism of Linehan's conservative and sometimes predictable play calls as the main reasons Garrett fired him.
"This was not an easy decision because of how highly we regard Scott Linehan as a football coach and as a person," Garrett said in a statement at the time.
Linehan has been the primary play-caller for most of his career, and the Tigers will spend the offseason molding the working relationship he will have with Ensminger.
Orgeron and Brady said often that Ensminger called the plays in 2019, and Brady handled third downs and red-zone situations. Brady also introduced the spread offense he learned in New Orleans, plus the run-pass option schemes he learned as a graduate assistant at Penn State.
There was thought that former LSU offensive analyst Jorge Munoz might replace Brady, but he joined Aranda's staff at Baylor as the Bears' wide receivers coach and passing-game coordinator.
Orgeron said Munoz was "always going to be a candidate," but he wanted "to see what's out there" first.
"I thought he did a very good job for us," Orgeron said on signing day. "But I want to see what's out there. I want to do a great job of bringing the best I can for LSU."